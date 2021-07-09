Jeff McLynch & Molly Murphy: School Funding In The State Budget: Subliminal Progress, Significant Harm

Another state budget season has come and gone, and, once again, the spending plan it produced falls well short of meeting New Hampshire’s school funding needs. With students and educators facing myriad challenges post-pandemic, the shortcomings of the current budget are troubling enough on their own. Still, as this budget marks the latest in decades of state budgets that have failed to achieve meaningful and long-lasting reforms to fully fund our schools and aid our taxpayers, it should be of grave concern to anyone invested in our shared future. Rather than allowing our elected officials to pat themselves on the back for leaving their task unfinished, we should take a close look at this budget’s real impact on Granite State children, families, and communities.