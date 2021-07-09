Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

Jeff McLynch & Molly Murphy: School Funding In The State Budget: Subliminal Progress, Significant Harm

Caledonian Record-News
 8 days ago

Another state budget season has come and gone, and, once again, the spending plan it produced falls well short of meeting New Hampshire’s school funding needs. With students and educators facing myriad challenges post-pandemic, the shortcomings of the current budget are troubling enough on their own. Still, as this budget marks the latest in decades of state budgets that have failed to achieve meaningful and long-lasting reforms to fully fund our schools and aid our taxpayers, it should be of grave concern to anyone invested in our shared future. Rather than allowing our elected officials to pat themselves on the back for leaving their task unfinished, we should take a close look at this budget’s real impact on Granite State children, families, and communities.

www.caledonianrecord.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Hampshire State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legislature#Subliminal#Budget Process#Property Taxes#Granite State#Fy 2021#Fy 2022#Fy21
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Education
News Break
Education
News Break
Politics
Related
Astoria, ORPosted by
The Daily Astorian

Knappa lands state funds for school bond

The Knappa School District has landed a $4 million state grant to boost the $14 million capital bond it will ask voters to approve in November. The school district had counted on receiving the funds from the state, Superintendent Bill Fritz said. The current scope of work proposed by the district assumes an $18 million budget. The district will only receive the state money if the bond passes.
Grand Rapids, MIDaily Mining Gazette

New funding: Whitmer signs $17 billion school aid fund budget

GRAND RAPIDS — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed the School Aid Fund budget into law on Tuesday in the presence of students, educators, and school administrators at Kentwood Public Schools, a release from her office stated. The signing of House Bill 4411 marks what she calls a historic moment for the...
Politicsncsha.org

PHFA Thanks General Assembly, Governor and Others for Significant Investment in Housing in New State Budget for FY 2021-22

HARRISBURG – The Pennsylvania Housing Finance Agency today expressed its appreciation to the state legislature, Governor Tom Wolf, and all the housing advocates who worked tirelessly to ensure that housing programs will receive substantial funding support in the new 2021-22 fiscal year budget, providing resources that are absolutely critical as recovery continues from the COVID pandemic.
Madison, WIozaukeepress.com

LETTER: Don’ t believe claims that state is increasing school funding

In the last few weeks, I have read with dismay that the politicians in Madison are touting legislation they say is increasing state equalization aid for schools and that the federal Elementary and Secondary Schools Emergency Relief funds are providing more than enough money for our public schools. Nothing could be further from the truth when analyzed from a public school financial management perspective.
EducationPosted by
Michigan Advance

Whitmer signs $17B schools budget boosting childcare spending, closing district funding gap

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Tuesday signed the largest School Aid budget in Michigan history Tuesday, totaling $17.1 billion, which hits a longtime goal of eliminating the funding gap between districts. “As we look to the next school year and beyond, we know that every student deserves to be funded at the same level to ensure […] The post Whitmer signs $17B schools budget boosting childcare spending, closing district funding gap appeared first on Michigan Advance.
PoliticsCaledonian Record-News

Governor Sununu Signs Broadband Grant Fund Into Law

CONCORD, N.H. — A legislative effort to improve and expand internet access across New Hampshire was signed into law on Tuesday by Governor Chris Sununu. SB 85 establishes the Broadband Matching Grant Fund through the Department of Business and Economic Affairs. It will be funded with state appropriations, gifts, grants, donations and available federal funds.
Oregon, WIunifiednewsgroup.com

Still a waiting game on school funding from state budget

The state budget is signed, but the amount of funding the Oregon School District will receive is still yet to be determined. That was the latest update on the state’s public school funding for the 2021-23 biennial budget, given by district business manager Andy Weiland at Monday night’s school board meeting.
Raleigh, NCneusenews.com

Senator Perry secures funds in state budget

Raleigh, N.C. – The North Carolina General Assembly completed the first step of a multi step budget process when the NC Senate prepared the first draft of a budget for the 2021 - 2022 biennium. In the next step, the House of Representatives will make changes and send the document back to the Senate. Finally, the two chambers will form a Conference Committee composed of members from each chamber where the “final budget” is formulated. Leadership from each chamber will be in discussions with the Governor’s office during the process.
Chester County, PAchestercounty.com

State budget includes additional funding for local schools

Southern Chester County school districts will see small increases in the state subsidies that they receive from Pennsylvania for the 2021-2022 school year. The Pennsylvania Department of Education (PDE) released data on funding allocations following the adoption of the state budget. Gov. Tom Wolf signed the spending plan into law on June 30.
Michigan State9&10 News

Northern Michigan Superintendents React to State School Budget

Governor Whitmer signed the state’s $17.1 billion school budget into law on Tuesday, and Northern Michigan superintendents say it’s a step in the right direction. “If we can move forward, if we can start a track record of we are going to support public education from the state, it’s going to be huge because it’s long overdue,” said Kalkaska Public Schools Superintendent Rick Heitmeyer.
PoliticsPosted by
New Hampshire Bulletin

Commentary: School funding in the state budget – subminimal progress and significant harm

Another state budget season has come and gone, and, once again, the spending plan it produced falls well short of meeting New Hampshire’s school funding needs. With students and educators facing myriad challenges post-pandemic, the shortcomings of the current budget are troubling enough on their own. Still, as this budget marks the latest in decades […] The post Commentary: School funding in the state budget – subminimal progress and significant harm appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
Educationredlakenationnews.com

State budget help too late to head off some school cuts

Minnesota school districts are welcoming the Legislature's boost in school spending but are still sorting out how much it will help to stave off budget cuts for the coming school year. The two-year state education budget includes $554 million in new spending, with money earmarked for budget gaps in special education,...
Educationmadison

Gov. Tony Evers signs GOP-authored state budget, announces more funding for schools

Democratic Gov. Tony Evers signed the 2021-23 state budget crafted by Republicans into law on Thursday, delivering one of the largest tax cuts in Wisconsin history. Evers used his partial veto powers to eliminate or modify 50 provisions in the spending plan, but left intact $2 billion in income tax cuts proposed by Republicans, achieved by bringing the state's third income tax bracket — which applies to individuals making between $23,930 and $263,480 per year — down from 6.27% to 5.3%.
Akron, OHideastream.org

Fair School Funding Plan Expected To Boost Northeast Ohio School Budgets

Many Northeast Ohio public school districts will see an increase in state funding as part of the recently approved $75 billion biennial state budget, which includes the new Fair School Funding Plan. With Gov. Mike DeWine’s signature July 1, the plan became law, determining the amount of state aid a...

Comments / 0

Community Policy