ST. LOUIS - Today, Mayor Tishaura O. Jones, in partnership with Treasurer Adam L. Layne, service providers like the United Way, Metro-St. Louis Community Tax Coalition and St. Louis Public Schools, urged families to be prepared for the expanded Advance Child Tax Credit, which will put between $3,000 to $3,600 annually per child into the pockets of eligible families with monthly payments July through December. While most families will receive the monthly payments starting July 15, the City of St. Louis is working to make sure all those eligible are fully prepared with free tax preparation workshops and other resources.