Infrastructure funds could help Alaska bridge service gaps
The news out of Washington, D.C. over the past couple of weeks leads me to believe that we will be getting an infrastructure package out of Congress sometime this summer. For most of the country, there are largely two reasons used to justify the package: provide some jobs for the next couple of years as we come out of the recession and to repair and modernize infrastructure that has not been updated in years. With Alaska being an infrastructure-poor state, this is all very useful.www.adn.com
