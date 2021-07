Protecting your home should always be a priority, and one of the easiest ways to give you peace of mind when you’re not around is by taking advantage of video doorbell deals. For top-notch security, you should be looking at Ring Doorbell deals, as the brand’s products are among the best in their class. If you’re planning on purchasing one, Best Buy is participating in today’s 4th of July sales with a $30 discount on the Ring Video Doorbell 3 Plus, bringing the smart home device’s price down to just $170 from its original price of $200 — the single best deal we’ve found in the Best Buy 4th of July sale.