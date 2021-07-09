Cancel
Leaving Afghanistan

By Hosted by Elizabeth Bruenig
kcrw.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn this week’s Left Right & Center, Josh, Liz and Ross talk about the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan after nearly 20 years. But what do we have to show for America’s longest war? And should we fear a return of the Taliban to power?. Then: We now know who’s winning...

