Sunscreen Haters Will Love These Silky Drops That Make SPF So Easy
You can un-brace yourself — we're not here to pelt you with another "wear sunscreen every day" lecture (but please do it, okay?). Nope, we're introducing a product that makes this practice a breeze, so you'll actually look forward to applying it as the last step in your morning skincare routine. If gunky textures, unflattering white casts, and pilling products have led to you skipping out on sunscreen, it's time to invest in this formula that's unlike the greasy bottles you may be used to.www.instyle.com
Comments / 0