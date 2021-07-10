Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Nationals' Jordy Mercer: Runs bases Friday

CBS Sports
 6 days ago

Mercer (quadriceps) did some base running Friday for the first time since suffering the right quad strain, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports. Mercer landed on the injured list July 2 and while he's eligible to return Sunday in San Francisco, it wouldn't be surprising to see the Nationals wait until after the All-Star break and give him some extra recovery time. Once active, Mercer figures to have a decreased role due to Alcides Escobar's arrival and offensive success.

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jordy Mercer
Person
Alcides Escobar
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Base Running#The Washington Post
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
MLB
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBCBS Sports

MLB Home Run Derby: Rangers' Joey Gallo, Nationals' Juan Soto round out 2021 field

The eight-man field for the 2021 Home Run Derby has been filled. The derby will take place Monday in Colorado's Coors Field and will air on ESPN. Prior to Wednesday, we knew six of the players who are set to take part. The final two spots were revealed Wednesday afternoon. Joey Gallo of the Rangers will take part, according to Jon Heyman of MLB Network. As will Nationals slugger Juan Soto.
MLBFanSided

White Sox play-by-play man Jason Benetti fuming that the team is leaving him at home (Video)

For Chicago White Sox play-by-play man Jason Benetti, he is tired of not being able to travel for road games with the team. Here we are in the second half of the 2021 MLB season and while things feel like they’re almost back to normal, there’s still some things missing for the teams off the field. That’s because broadcast teams still aren’t traveling with the clubs for road games.
CBS Sports

Tigers' Robbie Grossman: On base four times Friday

Grossman went 2-for-3 with a pair of walks and a stolen base in Friday's 8-2 loss to the White Sox. Grossman enjoyed his first multi-hit effort since June 15 -- in the 13 games in between, he went just 5-for-50 with a home run, four RBI and five runs scored. The outfielder is up to 10-for-12 in stolen base attempts. He's slashed .226/.341/.385 with 10 home runs, 36 RBI and 40 runs scored across 347 plate appearances as an everyday option in the corner outfield spots.
CBS Sports

Dodgers' Max Muncy: On base three times Friday

Muncy went 1-for-3 with two walks and two RBI in Friday's 10-5 victory versus the Nationals. Muncy contributed an RBI single in the Dodgers' nine-run seventh inning. That was his only hit of the game, but the first baseman also reached base twice via walk. His 19.2 percent walk rate ranks second in the majors behind Joey Gallo, and Muncy trails only Vladimir Guerrero Jr. with a .420 OBP. Muncy has collected exactly one hit in each of his past six games, with four of those knocks leaving the park.
MLBCBS Sports

Nationals' Yan Gomes: Slugs three-run homer

Gomes went 1-for-2 with a walk and a three-run home run in Saturday's loss to the Dodgers. The catcher was responsible for all three of Washington's runs in the contest, slugging a three-run homer off Clayton Kershaw in the fourth inning. The long ball was his eighth of the season and pushed his RBI total to 30. Gomes has been heating up of late, batting .364 (8-for-22) with three doubles and four RBI over his past seven games.
CBS Sports

Mariners' Jake Fraley: Plates winning run Friday

Fraley went 2-for-3 with a solo homer, two walks, two stolen bases, two RBI and two runs scored in Friday's 5-4 extra-innings win over the Rangers. Fraley got the Mariners on the board in the fifth with a leadoff solo homer to right. The 26-year-old would eventually walk it off in the 10th after sneaking a ground ball past the second baseman to score Jake Bauers from third. Fraley has successfully reached base in eight of his last nine games and is slashing .270/.454/.528 with seven homers, 21 RBI, 17 runs scored, seven steals and a 29:30 BB:K over 119 plate appearances. Fraley's been a nice surprise in his first full season at the major league level. He possesses above-average speed and has a keen sense for getting on base often.
CBS Sports

Mariners' Luis Torrens: Launches home run Friday

Torrens went 1-for-3 with a solo homer and two walks in Friday's 5-4 extra-innings win over the Rangers. Torrens was hitless in his first three at-bats of the evening but came through with a clutch home run in the eighth to tie the game up at three apiece. The 25-year-old also drew multiple walks in a game for the first time all year, which comes as a bit of a surprise considering the fact that he's walking just 6.4 percent of the time. On the season he's slashing .205/.259/.432 with eight homers, 16 RBI, 16 runs scored and a 9:36 BB:K over 143 plate appearances.
MLBCBS Sports

Nationals' Trea Turner: Two homers, stolen base

Turner went 3-for-5 with two home runs, three runs, three RBI and a stolen base in a 9-8 loss to the Padres on Thursday. Turner smacked a solo home run in the first, singled, stole second and scored in the third and clubbed a two-run shot to center in the fourth to give Washington an early 8-0 lead. The homers give the slugging shortstop 17 on the season -- he's already approaching his career high of 19 in both 2018 and 2019 -- and his 19 steals are third in all of baseball.
MLBCBS Sports

Nationals' Juan Soto: Plates run against Dodgers

Soto went 1-for-3 with an RBI in Thursday's loss against the Dodgers. Soto drove Kyle Schwarber home with an RBI single in the first inning, but he would be silent the rest of the way. The star outfielder is now riding a six-game hitting streak and also extended his RBI streak to three contests., but his power numbers continue to disappoint. He's gone yard just once over his last 21 games, a span in which he's hitting .284 with a .761 OPS.
numberfire.com

Ryan Zimmerman batting fourth for Nationals on Friday

Washington Nationals infielder Ryan Zimmerman is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Zimmerman will start at first base on Friday and bat fourth versus left-hander Julio Urias and the Dodgers. Josh Bell moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Zimmerman for 8.9 FanDuel points...
MLBMarion Chronicle-Tribune

Betts keys Dodgers' 9-run rally in win over Nationals

WASHINGTON (AP) — Mookie Betts hit a go-ahead single during a nine-run rally in the seventh inning after Washington ace Max Scherzer departed, and the Los Angeles Dodgers surged past the Nationals 10-5 Friday night for their seventh straight win. The Nationals lost slugger Kyle Schwarber in the second inning...
Sportsmidfloridanewspapers.com

Penn National Results Friday July 2nd, 2021

6th-$31,600, Allowance, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Six Furlongs, Dirt, Clear. Fractional/Final Time: 22.860, 46.270, 58.690, 00.000, 00.000, 1:11.190. Winner: CH G, 4, by Awesome of Course-A T M Melody. Scratched: Meet Me At Mundis, Suppress. HorseWgtPPStrt1/41/2StrchFinJockeyOdds. A T M Awesome122134-hd2-21-½1-2¼I. Beato2.50. Six Cider1207774-13-32-5A. Rodriguez1.60. Pennsylvania Steel120452-1½1-½2-½3-2½C. Hernandez6.10. Obrother Itsylvia121315-hd5-hd4-44-8¾M. Inirio10.40.
numberfire.com

Nationals' Humberto Arteaga batting eighth on Friday

Washington Nationals infielder Humberto Arteaga is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Arteaga will start at shortstop on Friday and bat eighth versus left-hander Julio Urias and the Dodgers. Alex Avila moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Arteaga for 6.0 FanDuel points on...
federalbaseball.com

Washington Nationals call up Humberto Arteaga; place Jordy Mercer on 10-Day IL

Pressed for details last night about what the Washington Nationals would do to avoid having to start Alex Avila at second for a second straight day, Davey Martinez told reporters that he and the Nats’ brass were considering all their options. Asked if they needed to go outside of the organization, Martinez said, “we’re looking at some other options inside as well.”
MLBCBS Sports

Nationals' Josh Harrison: Steals base in win

Harrison went 0-for-5 with a stolen base in Monday's 7-5 win over the Padres. Harrison was hitless Monday but reached base once thanks to a fielding error by Fernando Tatis. He ended up stealing second and was left stranded on third when the inning ended. The 33-year-old Harrison has been serviceable thus far, slashing .270/.348/.367 with four homers, 24 RBI, 26 runs scored, five steals and a 19:42 BB:K over 279 plate appearances. He hasn't homered or had a multi-RBI game since May 22, however.
MLBNBC Sports

Nationals' Juan Soto to participate in 2021 Home Run Derby

Ever wanted to see Juan Soto swing with all his might during a batting practice-like atmosphere in the thin air of Colorado and see how far the ball could go? Well, now's your chance. The Nationals outfielder and 2021 All-Star is taking his sweet lefty swing to the 2021 Home...
FanSided

Washington Nationals: Juan Soto Highlights A Stacked Home Run Derby Field

Earlier this afternoon, the Washington Nationals superstar Juan Soto tweeted that he was participating in this year’s home run derby. For an event that has recently started to struggle at attracting the biggest names in the sport to take part, this is a major coup for MLB. Only 22, Soto is already one of the best hitters on the planet. After finishing second in NL Rookie of the Year voting in 2018, Soto put on a show during the 2019 World Series, hitting .333, with three homers and seven RBIs.
FootballPrinceton Daily Clarion

Tavorus Jones runs the ball Friday

MU football looking to celebrate Fourth of July by bolstering Class of 2022. Four-star targets Tavorus Jones and Deshawn Woods could potentially commit to Missouri this weekend.

Comments / 0

Community Policy