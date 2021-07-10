Cancel
Charleston County, SC

Special Weather Statement issued for Charleston by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-09 20:09:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-09 20:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: This storm may intensify. Be certain to monitor local radio and TV stations as well as local cable TV outlets for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Report damage directly to the Charleston National Weather Service at 888-383-2024 when it is safe to do so. You can also email your report to nws.charlestonsc@noaa.gov. Target Area: Charleston STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL IMPACT PORTIONS OF CHARLESTON COUNTY At 814 PM EDT, National Weather Service doppler radar indicated a strong thunderstorm near Adams Run, or 10 miles north of Edisto Beach, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...strong winds 45 to 55 mph. SOURCE...Radar Indicated. IMPACT...Expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light, unsecured objects. Some locations in the path of this storm include Johns Island, Hollywood, Folly Beach, Seabrook Island, Kiawah Island, Meggett, Rockville and Yonges Island. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH

