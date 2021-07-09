Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

Smart Stay: NoMo Soho

By Anne Roderique-Jones
shermanstravel.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLooking for the most Instagrammable hotel in all of New York City? This might be the spot. NoMo Soho is a super-stylish property that feels almost hidden among bustling Soho. Located at 9 Crosby Street, the building can be spied by the striking floral-covered facade. The entrance has a large floral canopy that stretches from the sidewalk to the lobby. Inside, the building displays a curated collection of vintage and contemporary art. Rooms have high ceilings, luxury bedding, Malin+Goetz bath products, jeweled showers, and incredible views.

www.shermanstravel.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Restaurants#Fitness#Subway#Nomo Kitchen Bottled#Pressreader#Local And International#Wifi Google Chromecast
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Arts
Related
New York City, NYPosted by
Architectural Digest

Tour Steve Gold’s Sun-Drenched SoHo Loft

After touring a potential client’s penthouse loft in SoHo to discuss bringing it on the market in late 2019, Steve Gold, celebrity real estate agent and star of Bravo’s Million Dollar Listing New York, eventually cut to the chase. “As I left, I ended up saying, ‘I’m happy to sell it for you, but I’ll also buy it from you,’” he recalls.
Lifestyleshermanstravel.com

Smart Stay: The Newbury Boston

The Newbury Boston combines the historic charm of the city with modern luxury. The hotel is located on the iconic Newbury Street, where designer stores and local cafes line the sidewalks. On the other side of the hotel, on Arlington Street, visitors will find the entrance to the stunning Boston Public Gardens. The historic building the hotel is housed in dates back to 1927, when it was originally a Ritz-Carlton. The hotel has 286 guest rooms of which 90 are luxury suites.
New York City, NYHyperallergic

Rezoning Plan Will Destroy What Made Soho an Artists’ Neighborhood

Support Hyperallergic’s independent arts journalism. Become a Member ». Listening to the mayor’s office and the army of real estate lobbyists behind its proposal to remake the zoning of Soho, Noho, and a piece of Chinatown to allow taller construction and big box retail stores, you might think that the artists of Soho are pretty awful people. They’ve been called racists and “segregationists” determined to keep Black people and low-income housing recipients out of their posh enclave. As occurs in every rezoning during Bill de Blasio’s administration, the power of big real estate, combined with lack of public trust in the Department of City Planning, has poisoned the well, leading to fears and smears.
Travelshermanstravel.com

Smart Stay: Sugar Beach, A Viceroy Resort

Sugar Beach, A Viceroy Resort, is located on the beautiful island of St. Lucia, where turquoise waters wash over white sand beaches. The resort has a range of amenities and accommodations, including beachfront bungalows for a romantic getaway. There are 79 guest rooms and villas. What You Need to Know...
New York City, NYNY Daily News

Smoke & mirrors coming from SoHo

Opponents of racial and socioeconomic integration and equity have a long history of manipulating our legal and political systems in defense of the status quo, and sadly, New York City in 2021 is no different. The proposed rezoning of SoHo and NoHo, if passed, would create the opportunity for a projected 900 families to access affordable homes in two neighborhoods with excellent schools, transit and job access — but is being bitterly opposed by people who are resorting to misrepresentations and hostility toward dedicated public servants.
Manhattan, NYEater

From Hit Restaurants Wayla and Kimika, a Casual Burger-and-Fries Spot Opens in Soho

Bronson’s Burgers to open on Mulberry Street this weekend. The team behind hit Manhattan restaurants Wayla and Kimika is headed in a more casual direction this weekend with the opening of a neighborhood burger spot in Soho. Bronson’s Burgers, named after manager Grace Rivero’s dog, is slated to open at 250 Mulberry Street, at Prince Street, on July 17. The restaurant will be open from 11:30 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. daily.
Chicago, ILshermanstravel.com

Smart Stay: Viceroy Chicago

Rising form the landmarked 1920s-era Cedar Hotel, Viceroy Chicago is a is stunning boutique hotel full of contrasts: historic yet modern, luxurious yet relaxed, and trendy with a feeling of timelessness. Located in Chicago's gorgeous Gold Coast neighborhood, the hotel is centrally located but far enough removed from the tourist-centric Loop.
LifestylePosted by
TheConversationAU

If I could go anywhere: Château La Coste, a sculpture and wine walk in Provence holds random surprises

In this series we pay tribute to the art we wish could visit — and hope to see once travel restrictions are lifted. As winter digs in across the country, I’ve been thinking of summer days in Europe. How pleasant to be back in sunny, southern France among the vineyards and hum of crickets, rather than trapped on our large island continent with little prospect of a return to Europe anytime soon. One of the highlights of my visit to that region in the summer of 2017 was the surprising Château La Coste, an art and architecture park in the heart...
Wallpaper*

Hauser & Wirth Menorca: go for the art, stay for the experience

‘We hope that the intimacy and magic of this place are transported to the people who visit,’ says Iwan Wirth about the latest Hauser & Wirth outpost in Menorca, which officially opened to the public on 19 July 2021. The art centre – comprising gallery, education lab, restaurant, gardens and boutique – is located on Isla del Rey (Island of the Kings), a small island in the Mahón harbour that is the site of a grand but crumbling former naval hospital, built in the 18th century by the English.
Interior DesignRemodelista

Push//Pull: East London’s Go-To Shop for Design Inspiration

“Every time I’ve bought something I don’t particularly love—because I thought it was worth some money or perhaps it had a fancy name—it’s all gone a bit wrong,” reveals James Watkins, founder of Push//Pull, a vintage and contemporary design store in East. London. Nowadays, Watkins has learned to trust his instincts. His advice? “Just try to get out there as much as possible and really only buy what you like.”
Worldhotelnewsresource.com

New Look Naladhu Private Island Maldives to Relaunch in November

Naladhu Private Island, the luxury island resort in the Maldives, has closed for six months for a complete renovation and is due to relaunch in November with a new look and feel. The resort will undergo a total redesign with all the public areas and accommodation included in the renovation and the resort’s top suite, the Two Bedroom Pool Residence, will reopen with its own 20m private beach. The island is located on the edge of a pristine lagoon in the South Malé Atoll, just 30 minutes by luxury speedboat from Malé’s international airport.
RestaurantsTime Out Global

Bar Crispin is opening in Soho with 150 wines and black-garlic ice cream

Crispin is a nice little restaurant in Spitalfields: nice natural wine, nice small plates, you know the drill. Such niceness should be spread around, and Crispin’s owners Dominic Hamdy and Oliver Hiam know this all too well. So they’re now heading up West – don’t worry, the original location isn’t going anywhere – and sharing the niceness by opening a Soho spot.
Visual Artbrooklynrail.org

65. (SoHo)

“A sensitive organization of lines and colors on a canvas must have ultimate social value,” writes an artist in the early 1940s. Some 30 years later a former student of his gets his first solo show at the age of 32. For the exhibition, the artist, who lately has been spending more and more time making music, dumps in the middle of a SoHo gallery a tangle of wires and light fixtures. So impoverished as to be practically homeless, the sculptor-singer has scrounged the materials from streets and subway stations: “I didn’t have no money, I had a rough life. I used to go down to the train station and take lights outta there. I’d find wiring all over, because SoHo was being built up. Tons of great trash.” On one evening, his band (which is just him and an iconoclastic keyboard player) perform a concert of their shockingly stripped down and aggressive music at the gallery. It’s a cold wet night and many members of the audience arrive wearing soaked clothes. The heat from the light sculpture in the middle of the floor is so intense that some people start draping their coats and jackets onto the lights to dry them out. In a videotaped interview years later the artist, who sold none of his work from the show, explains: “It was great to see these kids with their coats and stuff and smoking pot and just lounging in the room, man. It was like part of the thing. I always loved the fact that art could have some kind of use in life.”
RestaurantsEater

Upcoming Comic Book Restaurant in Soho Boasts a Batman-Inspired £195 Tasting Menu

London’s first DC Comics-themed, Batman-loving restaurant is making a £195 tasting menu served up in an augmented reality room the centrepiece of its opening in Soho on 10 August. Park Row, which replaces Mash Steakhouse at 77 Brewer Street, will feature a total of five restaurants and bars, with the Monarch Room — a 20-seater affair — the stage for its experiential journey into the world of Batman, the Joker, Harley Quinn, and other cartoon legends, assisted by floor-to-ceiling screens and projection mapping.
New York City, NYgreenpointstar.com

Soho Smile

Soho Smile is boutique dental practice in the heart of SoHo and isn`t like any other dental office. Here you will find unrivaled care and comfort, as well as the best results in New York City. The founder of Soho Smile has a strong drive for dental perfection for each and every patient - who include international CEOs, award-winning actors, and world-renowned models - smiling brightly. This dental clinic prides itself in having the top board-certified dental specialists who provide the best care possible through the use of state-of-the-art and innovative equipment and methods in a comforting and relaxing environment.
Manhattan, NYnyrej.com

Goldflam and Chang of Highcap Group sell SoHo properties: $11.2 million

Josh Goldflam, co-founder and principal of Manhattan based commercial real estate firm Highcap Group, along with senior broker Charles Chang have arranged the sale of 33 & 35 Howard St. The buildings are located in the SoHo neighborhood and sold for $11.2 million in an all-cash deal. The seller was the Spitzer Family who has owned the properties for 45 years, and the buyer was landlord and developer Javeri Capital.
ElectronicsTrendHunter.com

Smart Textile Keyboards

MIT Media Lab's KnittedKeyboard II is a smart textile innovation that takes the form of an interactive, textile-based musical device. With the softness of fabric and the familiar layout of a piano keyboard, the musical knitwear piece boasts the ability to play music in a most unusual way. Completely textile-based, the device is highly transportable, pleasing to touch and highly customizable.
BusinessPosted by
WWD

Soho House Joining In the IPO Club

One of fashion’s favorite haunts is planning to join in summer’s IPO rush. And in doing so, the Soho House’s parent company, Membership Collective Group Inc., has revealed a business that is chasing many of the same themes as fashion — following the lead of consumers (or members), obsessing over design and looking to connect in the digital and the physical spheres.
New York City, NYhollywoodsoapbox.com

REVIEW: ‘Haunt Quest’ starring Todd Robbins at SoHo Playhouse

NEW YORK — Todd Robbins is a master of the macabre in just about everything he does, whether it’s on stage, on television or, perhaps even, on the sidewalk as he traipses around New York City. The man oozes mystery and sophisticated ghostliness — a performer who puts the “super” in supernatural.

Comments / 0

Community Policy