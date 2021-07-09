99% of Virginians who died from COVID-19 since January were unvaccinated

More than 99 percent of Virginians who died from COVID-19 since late January were not fully vaccinated, according to new data from the Virginia Department of Health. On Friday, the state released a new dashboard that tracks cases, hospitalizations and deaths by vaccination status. Information is provided for the state and its five sprawling health regions—not by individual localities or for the 35 health districts such as the Rappahannock Area Health District, which covers the Fredericksburg region.