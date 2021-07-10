Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Tommy Lee Hits NASCAR Track in Post Malone’s ‘Motley Crew’ Video

By Ultimate Classic Rock Staff
Posted by 
105.7 The Hawk
105.7 The Hawk
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Tommy Lee makes a playful cameo in Post Malone's new "Motley Crew" video. The Motley Crue drummer appears briefly in the celebrity-packed clip, hanging out with the rapper and singer at California's Auto Club Speedway. Most of Malone's friends stand around the racetrack, holding red Solo cups. Lee picks up Malone in a yellow car, frequently shouting in celebration and flashing the metal horns as they zoom around.

1057thehawk.com

Comments / 0

105.7 The Hawk

105.7 The Hawk

Toms River, NJ
6K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

105.7 The Hawk plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Jersey Shore. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Montana State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bubba Wallace
Person
Big Sean
Person
Post Malone
Person
Denny Hamlin
Person
Tyla Yaweh
Person
Tommy Lee
Person
Cole Bennett
Person
Tyga
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Auto Club#French#Nme
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NASCAR
News Break
Sports
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
AL.com

Former Skid Row singer dead at age 55

Singer Johnny Solinger, formerly of hard-rock band Skid Row, has died of liver failure. He was 55. Solinger was with Skid Row from around 1999 to 2015. The New Jersey founded band brought him aboard after parting ways with the larger than life frontman Sebastian Bach, with whom Skid Row rose to fame with in the late ’80s with melodic yet heavy songs like “18 and Life” and “Youth Gone Wild.”
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
Distractify

Post Malone's New Song "Motley Crew" Is a Bit of a Departure From His Past Music

Fans of Post Malone who have been eagerly waiting the release of some new music are in luck, as the "Congratulations" singer decided to bless listeners with a new single on July 9, 2021. Titled "Motley Crew," the song is an homage to the Los Angeles-based '80s rock band Mötley Crüe. It is an exhilarating, bass-driven track cosigned by the visionaries at Lyrical Lemonade that promises to be a bit of a switch-up from Post's regular sound.
Celebritieshotradiomaine.com

(Watch) Post Malone – Motley Crew

Post Malone rips around a race track in the music video for his new single “Motley Crew,” the footage was shot at Auto Club Speedway in California. The video features cameos from Ty Dolla $ign, Big Sean, SAINt JHN, and more, along with NASCAR drivers Bubba Wallace and Denny Hamlin.The song’s title, seemingly inspired by the icon metal band Mötley Crüe, brought out Crüe drummer Tommy Lee, who posted a photo of himself on the set of the video on Sunday along with Malone.
MusicKerrang

Check out a snippet of Post Malone’s new single, Motley Crew

Post Malone: great rapper, big metal fan, terrible speller. Yesterday, for the big man’s birthday, his manager took to Instagram to share his wishes, and leak part of his new tune in a behind-the-scenes look at his new video. With an apparent aversion to umlauts and doing correct-incorrect-spelling, it’s called Motley Crew.
Celebritiesthatgrapejuice.net

New Video: Post Malone – ‘Motley Crew’

The chart-force has premiered the video for ‘Motley Crew’ – his first all-new offering of the year. Issued as the lead release from compilation for a forthcoming documentary, the track finds the rapper in trademark form sonically. Cole Bennett takes the directorial helm of the ‘Crew’ video, which was shot...
Musicudiscovermusic.com

Post Malone Shares Preview Of Upcoming Single, ‘Motley Crew’

Post Malone has shared a preview of the video for his upcoming new single “Motley Crew” on social media. You can check the footage out here. The rapper/singer is set to make his return tomorrow, July 9, with his first solo single of 2021. Posting on Instagram last night, 7...
Beauty & Fashionhypebeast.com

Post Malone Taps Siberia Hills for "Motley Crew" Merch Capsule

To celebrate the official release of “Motley Crew,” Post Malone enlisted Siberia Hills for an exclusive merch capsule collection. Centered around the racing theme of the music video, the special range features car-fueled graphics accented by macabre details and Siberia’s signature spiritual edge. Items include the Himalayas Racing Double Long Sleeve, Medieval Cargo Sweatpants, Himalayas Racing Shorts, 77/SH Trucker Hat and SH Racing Socks. Rounding up the range is the SH V12 Keychain Bottle Opener and CD, Cassette and Digital Single releases for “Motley Crew.”
Las Vegas, NVHollywood Life

Megan Fox Wears Skintight Outfit At Wynn Las Vegas With BF Machine Gun Kelly — See Pics

Megan Fox and MGK touched down in Las Vegas! The couple were spotted holding hands as they made their way through the Wynn Hotel ahead of UFC 264. Megan Fox, 35, looked drop dead gorgeous on a UFC date night with Machine Gun Kelly, 31. The Transformers actress opted for a low cut brown top and flared pants heading to UFC 264, consisting of a spaghetti strap style top and fitted leggings on the bottom. She sweetly held hands with beau MGK as they made their way through the Wynn Las Vegas resort and casino, surrounded by security guards.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Celine Dion looks radiant as she celebrates very happy news

Celine Dion shared some joyous news with fans on Instagram stories and her appearance in the celebratory post was nothing short of stunning. The My Heart Will Go On hitmaker announced a major musical milestone with a heartfelt social media post. She wrote: "I don't pay too much attention to...
CelebritiesTODAY.com

Machine Gun Kelly shares 'full circle' memory of having Megan Fox poster as a teen

The girl on the poster of Machine Gun Kelly's wall as a teen is now the woman on his arm. The 31-year-old rapper, singer and actor shared with journalist Wesley Lowery in a GQ story that he once had a poster of Megan Fox, 35, who is now his girlfriend. It was on his bedroom wall while he was growing up in Shaker Heights, Ohio, where he was Lowery's high school classmate.
TV Showscelebratingthesoaps.com

The Young And The Restless Spoilers: Mariah Copeland Reveals A Secret

The Young and The Restless rumors and spoilers tease that Mariah Copeland (Camryn Grimes) will reveal a secret in an upcoming episode of The Young and The Restless!. The Young And The Restless Spoilers And Rumors – Mariah Copeland Already Let Something Slip. Viewers of The Young and The Restless...
CelebritiesHollywood Life

Kim Kardashian Finally Spills The Truth On Rumors She’s Dating Van Jones & Maluma

Is Kim Kardashian dated Van Jones, or what? The reality star finally spilled the tea about those rumors on the ‘KUWTK’ reunion. It’s no surprise that Kim Kardashian quickly fell victim to dating rumors after her split from Kanye West earlier this year. Reports quickly linked her to CNN contributor, Van Jones, who she’s worked closely with on prison reform over the last few years. Kim stayed tight-lipped about the rumors for now, but on the Keeping Up With the Kardashians reunion, she set the record straight. She also touched on the other man she’s been linked to, Maluma.
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

What Mariah Carey Thinks Of Nick Cannon's Many Children

Nick Cannon is certainly pursuing his dream of having many children, and as a result, a large family – but he's taken a bit of an unorthodox approach to it, having had several children with quite a few women. The actor and the "Masked Singer" host could be expecting his seventh child soon. Cannon and "Wild 'n Out" cast member and model Alyssa Scott are reportedly expecting their first child together, a boy named Zen S. Cannon, reported People. Scott confirmed as much in a since-deleted "nude maternity post" to Instagram, per People. This will be Scott's second child, and her first with Cannon, who has quite the brood of kids already.
Family RelationshipsHuffingtonPost

Megan Fox Loses It When Her Sons Crash Her 'Today' Show Interview

Megan Fox experienced a few more interruptions than she likely bargained for during a recent “Today” show appearance. The actor, who virtually stopped by the program on Monday to promote her latest movie, “Till Death,” got some surprise cameos from her three sons during the segment. Fox couldn’t help but...
Theater & DanceSFGate

Miley Cyrus Performs Cher's 'Believe' for Pride Special

Miley Cyrus covers Cher’s signature anthem “Believe” in a new clip from her upcoming Pride special Stand By You. The event was recorded at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium and airs exclusively on Peacock Friday, June 25th. In the clip above, Cyrus opens the song with a joyous “Happy Pride, everybody!” before...
TV ShowsPosted by
The Independent

Jackass star bitten after failing to ‘jump the shark’

Jackass star Sean “Poopies” McInerney suffered an horrific shark bite on his left hand after a stunt being filmed for Discovery Channel’s Shark Week went wrong.Fellow Jackass members Steve-O and Chris Pontius had already successfully sent McInerney wakeboarding across shark infested waters before deciding to up the stakes by having McInerney go over a ramp in an attempt to bring the metaphor “jump the shark” to life.“Jumping the shark” is a pop culture idiom derived from a Happy Days episode in which the Fonz jumps over a shark on water-skis. The phrase has come to refer to TV shows...

Comments / 0

Community Policy