For the last few weeks, I've been wondering what all of this talk was about a new strain of COVID-19. It had me wondering how it would affect Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Have you heard about the Delta Variant? Many people may call it the newest strain of the COVID-19 virus. I wouldn't be honest if I told you, I don't know much about this Delta Variant. Not knowing about something is ok, but I had to go and educate myself on this. What better way than Youtube University!