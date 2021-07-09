Letter: We should all serve others

St. Timothy’s Episcopal Church has been doing a very Orthodox and very Christian thing for years: serving Christ by serving the poor, the naked the hungry (Matt. 25). This is a refreshing change from a Western Christian emphasis on Luther’s “faith alone” justification for individual, self-centered salvation. In the Christian east, salvation is not seen as a one-time event, but a life-long process ongoing daily...a gradual change of heart to become “other”-centered, one as Ebeneezer Scrooge experienced. It is also a “corporate” event; the kingdom of heaven can neither be reached nor imagined without Christ, without our neighbor who bears His image...