Meadville, MO

Willie Thomas (Tom) Burtch

By Taya White
KMZU
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWillie Thomas (Tom) Burtch, age 79, a resident of Chula, Missouri, passed away on Thursday, July 8, 2021, at his residence. Tom was born the son of Willie and Mary Helen (Kimbrough) Burtch on January 22, 1942, in Chillicothe, Missouri. He was a 1960 graduate of Meadville R-4 in Meadville, Missouri. Tom attended college at Northeast Missouri State University, Kirksville, Missouri. Tom was united in marriage to the love of his life, Linda Belle Cooper on July 7, 1963, at the First Baptist Church of Meadville, Meadville, Missouri. They shared 58 years together. She survives of the home. Tom and his father owned and operated Burtch Farms. He was a member of the Mount Olive Baptist Church, Purdin, Missouri. He served as president on the board for Mount Olive Cemetery.

