Oregon's wildfire season got off to an early start this year as the state faced a lack of spring moisture and 11 wildfires were burning throughout the state on Monday. The Bootleg Fire is by far the biggest one that firefighters are battling, burning more than 150,000 acres and conditions aren't in firefighters' favor. Amid a heatwave and windy weather, the fire doubled in size over the weekend, firefighters have had to retreat to safety zones and residents have been forced to evacuate.