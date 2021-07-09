7 Must-Try Hot Dog Hotspots
Portland has made waves in recent news as it was declared (once again) as the best pizza city in the country. But there’s a case to be made for Portland’s stellar hot dog scene, too. We might not have street corner hot dog carts like New York City, but we’ve got hot dogs to suit everyone’s style. Chicagoans and Detroiters (the home of the Coney dog, despite the name that suggests New York) alike can find their cities’ dogs well-represented here. If your tastes lean classic meat-and-cheese, we’ve got bacon-cheddar; if you gravitate toward Asian fusion, we’ve got banh mi dogs and kimchi dogs. Read on for our top picks.www.pdxmonthly.com
Comments / 1