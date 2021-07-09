Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Portland, OR

7 Must-Try Hot Dog Hotspots

pdxmonthly.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePortland has made waves in recent news as it was declared (once again) as the best pizza city in the country. But there’s a case to be made for Portland’s stellar hot dog scene, too. We might not have street corner hot dog carts like New York City, but we’ve got hot dogs to suit everyone’s style. Chicagoans and Detroiters (the home of the Coney dog, despite the name that suggests New York) alike can find their cities’ dogs well-represented here. If your tastes lean classic meat-and-cheese, we’ve got bacon-cheddar; if you gravitate toward Asian fusion, we’ve got banh mi dogs and kimchi dogs. Read on for our top picks.

www.pdxmonthly.com

Comments / 1

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oregon Food & Drinks
Portland, OR
Food & Drinks
City
Milwaukie, OR
City
Portland, OR
Portland, OR
Lifestyle
Local
Oregon Restaurants
Local
Oregon Lifestyle
Portland, OR
Restaurants
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hot Dogs#Two Dogs#Coney Island Hot Dog#Food Drink#Chicagoans#Asian#Field Roast#Se Division St#Ne#The Judges Award#Kjg#Korean American#Olympia Provisions#Nc Nick#Instagram#Nc Otto#Se Woodstock Blvd#Kch Roake#Kch Zach#Shack Equal
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Dogs
News Break
Restaurants
News Break
Pizza
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Nickelodeon
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
RestaurantsPosted by
Mashed

Is Olive Garden Really Closing Forever?

There has been some recent chatter on the internet that the popular Italian chain restaurant, Olive Garden, may soon be closing their doors for good. Understandably, this rumor has upset fans of their affordable prices and breadsticks deal. Luckily, the rumor, which started as the result of an online advertisement that ran in December of 2020, seems to be unfounded.
Fargo, NDvalleynewslive.com

The ‘best breakfast in town’ closes its doors

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - For 20 years Gary Gilbertson and his wife Mary served what some say is the best breakfast in the Fargo-Moorhead area. “Our biggest thing around here is breakfast, breakfast, breakfast,” said Gilbertson. The Cajun Café started in downtown Fargo in 2002 before moving to...
Food & DrinksPosted by
EatThis

This Steakhouse Chain Is Exploding in Popularity

As the dining sector rebounds, one particular type of restaurant is seeing major demand: the steakhouse. America's largest steakhouse chain, Texas Roadhouse, recently reported soaring sales numbers in the first quarter of the year, while even smaller, higher-end steakhouse brands reported record sales this spring. "The whole steakhouse segment is...
RestaurantsPosted by
Tyla

People Say Woman's Go-To McDonald's Order 'Should Be Illegal'

McDonald's fans, assemble. One woman on TikTok has shared her ultimate Maccy's hack - and the internet is wholeheartedly divided. "You haven't lived until you've combined a mayo chicken with a double cheeseburger," the video explains. You can watch it below:. In the clip, the woman can be seen taking...
RestaurantsPosted by
EatThis

We Tasted 5 Chain Restaurants' Fries and These Are the Best

There are two food items I could eat every day and never get sick of—peanut butter and potatoes (respectively). You can blame the latter on my Irish roots. Growing up, almost every dinner involved spuds in some form. Mashed potatoes, smashed potatoes, roasted potatoes, and baked potatoes—I love them all. But, I'd be lying if I said all potatoes were created equally because they're not. This is especially true when it comes to French fries.
Food & DrinksPosted by
EatThis

The #1 Worst Sandwich at Subway, Says a Dietitian

Subways are everywhere. After all, it has the most locations of any fast-food chain in the world. So whether you're traveling or just out and about, there's probably one close by for you to grab a bite at. And while they don't serve up greasy burgers and fries, some of their sandwiches are just as unhealthy (or even worse.)
Lebanon, TNPosted by
Mashed

23% Of Cracker Barrel Fans Think This Is The Best Menu Item

Ask a Southerner where they go for a delicious, stick-to-your-ribs southern meal and there's a good chance they'll tell you their grandmother's kitchen. If you're lucky you might get an offer to tag along to the next family dinner, but if the invitation evades you, you can always turn to Cracker Barrel to get your fix of food from the region's mouthwatering cuisine. The restaurant-general-store hybrid opened its premiere Lebanon, Tennessee, location in 1969 with the intention to provide a delicious, high-quality meal to both locals and travelers alike (via the Cracker Barrel website). Since then, the chain has become a road trip staple with an impressive 664 restaurants across 45 states, all of which feature a massive menu that includes all-day breakfast and classic southern meals.
Restaurantswichitaonthecheap.com

Subway: free sub on July 13

Subway is on the move this summer with lots of exciting changes. Beginning in July, the popular sub shop is undergoing a multiyear journey to improve the customer experience overall, including major menu changes. Read on to find out how to get an absolutely FREE taste of one new menu offering.
RestaurantsThrillist

Everywhere You Can Get Free & Cheap Ice Cream for National Ice Cream Month

July is National Ice Cream Month, giving you an excuse to eat ice cream every day. It's hot out. It's really hot out. You don't need an excuse to indulge in a cold treat. If you feel like you do need an excuse, the food holiday deities have gifted you an entire month of ice cream-based celebration. July is National Ice Cream Month. (Also, July 18 is National Ice Cream Day.) So, there's a free reason to celebrate the frozen dairy treat. Additionally, there are discounts on ice cream and a few freebies out there for you to enjoy. You'll find deals at Milk Bar, Whole Foods, Friendly's, and other restaurants and stores throughout the month.
RecipesAllrecipes.com

8 of Grandma's Best Recipes That We Still Love Today

We all know that grandmothers put a little extra love into their cooking, along with some secret ingredients that somehow perform a magic trick. While these recipes seem too tasty to be old timey, grandma knows best when it comes to the classics, and these recipes need zero renovation. Watch the video above and scroll below for eight of grandma's best recipes that we still love today.
Detroit, MIfox2detroit.com

How to get a free 6-inch sub from Subway on Tuesday

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Get a free 6-inch Subway sub this Tuesday by asking for the restaurant's newest menu item – the Turkey Cali Fresh sub. From 10 a.m. to noon, be one of the people to ask for the Turkey Cali Fresh sub and you'll get to try it for free. Fifty subs will be given away at participating locations.
RecipesThrillist

This Company Wants to Pay You $100,000 to Eat Tacos

Picture yourself working your dream job. If you love beer, you might see yourself running a brewery. If you love sports, your dream is probably to work for your favorite team. If you love tacos, maybe you see yourself sitting in a corner office, raking in the big bucks as Director of Taco relations. If that last one seems oddly specific, that's because it is. But it's also real: McCormick is currently looking for someone to fill the position, and the company wants to pay this person $100,000 to do it.
California StatePosted by
Larisa

6 Must-Try Foods in California

Ok, let's be honest here, nobody really flies to California just for food. However, while you are here, why not make the best of the experience? Sure, you can admire celebrities walking around Los Angeles, see the Holywood sign, have a blast at Universal Studios or Disney Land, and wrap it all up with a nice day at the beach, in Malibu. But to have the energy to do all of this, you must eat good food, and while it is not the country's food capital, California is known for some delicious bites. Here are some of the best things to eat in California:
Food & Drinkscherokeephoenix.org

Watermelon is a summertime staple. But what’s hidden behind the sweetness?

Whether they’re serving as snacks at a family reunion or props in a late-night comedy act, watermelons and fun just seem to go together. But how does watermelon hold up health-wise?. Smashingly, you might say. “I’m definitely impressed by its health benefits,” said Tim Allerton, a postdoctoral researcher at Louisiana...
RestaurantsPosted by
Cleveland.com

Subway giving away free sandwiches today: How to get yours

Subway sandwich chain is launching its new revamped menu with a free sub giveaway. But you’ll need to move quickly if you want to score the deal. Subway is giving away 1 million 6-inch Turkey Cali Fresh subs on Tuesday. The offer is good from 10 a.m.-noon on July 13 only and the deal will only be available to the first 50 customers at participating locations. The sub includes oven-roasted turkey, bacon, smashed avocado, mozzarella, mayo, spinach, red onion and tomatoes on multigrain bread.

Comments / 1

Community Policy