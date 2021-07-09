7 Must-Try Hot Dog Hotspots

Ok, let's be honest here, nobody really flies to California just for food. However, while you are here, why not make the best of the experience? Sure, you can admire celebrities walking around Los Angeles, see the Holywood sign, have a blast at Universal Studios or Disney Land, and wrap it all up with a nice day at the beach, in Malibu. But to have the energy to do all of this, you must eat good food, and while it is not the country's food capital, California is known for some delicious bites. Here are some of the best things to eat in California: