There was a time when I didn’t appreciate reruns. But today, since there are very few worthwhile shows on television, I find myself more and more enjoying reruns of the old westerns, Little House on the Prairie, Adam-12, and of course The Andy Griffith Show. So this week, I hope you won’t mind if I recycle a story I’ve used before, an old story from the Middle East. But I’m going to update it and make it local.