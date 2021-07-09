Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Film Review: 'Black Widow' is Marvel's disappointing return to theaters

By Zach James FACEBOOK TWITTER
thepostathens.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMarvel’s long-awaited return to theaters finally arrives in the form of Black Widow. Taking place between the events of Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Infinity War, Black Widow bridges the gap for what Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson) was up to during her years on the run. Her mission takes her from Ohio to Budapest and Russia, where her former family unit is introduced: her sister Yelena (Florence Pugh), her father Alexei (David Harbour) and her mother Melina (Rachel Weisz).

www.thepostathens.com

Comments / 1

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cate Shortland
Person
Scarlett Johansson
Person
David Harbour
Person
Florence Pugh
Person
Rachel Weisz
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marvel#Theaters#Film Review#Mcu#Red Guardian#Avengers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Marvel Cinematic Universe
News Break
Movies
Related
TV SeriesInside the Magic

Marvel Quietly Recasts Captain Marvel and Doctor Strange in New Project

The Marvel Universe continues to grow. With new films and what seems like an endless amount of upcoming television series, Marvel Studios really are putting their money where their mouth is and giving fans what they want. This week alone sees the continuation of Kate Herron’s and Michael Waldron’s Loki, the release of Cate Shortland’s Black Widow (2021), and also the first look at the studios’ ambitious new animated project.
Moviesepicstream.com

Who is the Red Guardian and What are His Powers in Black Widow?

EpicStream News Writer Living in between movies, series, and reality. The character of David Harbour in Black Widow is known as Alexei Shostakov, also known as the Red Guardian, and he was a breath of fresh air in the film, to say the least. But for starters, who is he, and what are his powers in the film? Will we be able to see him again in future projects in the Marvel Cinematic Universe?
TV & Videosepicstream.com

Robert Downey Jr.'s DC Series Beats Loki's Streaming Numbers

Socially awkward straightedge fraud. Robert Downey Jr. has always been considered by fans as the face of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and he's been the flag-bearer of the franchise for well over a decade. Naturally, people would think that the Marvel blood will forever run in his veins even after he exited the MCU following Avengers: Endgame.
MoviesSlate

How Black Widow Corrects for the Marvel Movies’ Most Controversial Scene

This article contains spoilers for Black Widow. After 13 years and two dozen movies, the Marvel Cinematic Universe offers little in the way of surprises, but Black Widow made me feel an emotion I’d never experienced while watching a Marvel movie before: fear. You see it in the eyes of a teenage Natasha Romanoff—not yet the titular Avenger, or even yet played by Scarlett Johansson—as she’s emerging from a shipping container in a dark warehouse, her face streaked with grime. As the harsh light of a flashlight makes her blink, we see that she’s surrounded by dozens of other girls, and though the image, sandwiched between the movie’s opening credits, only lasts for an instant, it hits with a power that, in this world where apocalypses are always averted and even death is not permanent, feels almost jarring. We’re not looking at a group of mutant teenagers bound for a future as X-Men, but at young women who’ve been taken off the streets, soon to be chemically controlled agents of the Soviet secret agency known as the Red Room. The Red Room’s “widows,” including Natasha, are usually depicted as seductive and lethal, killing machines in catsuits, but in that moment, they’re just girls, bound for a horrible fate that looks more like human trafficking than comic-book espionage.
MoviesPosted by
The Independent

Chris Hemsworth made his Loki debut in the best way possible – and viewers might’ve missed it

Marvel star Chris Hemsworth has made his Loki cameo in the best way possible.The Disney Plus series stars Tom Hiddleston as a “variant” of the titular villain, who evaded death by travelling through time during a scene in the 2019 film Avengers: Endgame.Spoilers follow: you have been warned!In the penultimate episode of the series, which was released last week, Loki and Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino) find themselves trapped in the Void, a world where all pruned variants converge.The world is populated by several characters, including Throg – a frog variant of Loki’s brother, Thor (played by Chris Hemsworth in...
TV SeriesInside the Magic

Marvel Warns Fans to Not Spoil ‘Loki’ Finale

Lately, Disney+ has been producing a lot more original content, but it seems that spoilers are becoming an issue. With new TV series episodes constantly being pumped out on the platform each week on Wednesdays and Fridays, there is always something new for subscribers to watch. Following the success of WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Marvel’s newest series that fans cannot get enough of is Loki!
TV & Videoswegotthiscovered.com

Netflix’s New Superhero Movie Is Dominating Today

As the most popular streaming service on the planet, it was only logical that Netflix would place a big focus on cinema’s favorite genre to help power the constant bombardment of original content coming to the platform on a regular basis, and How I Became a Superhero has repaid that faith in kind by flying straight towards the upper echelons of the most-watched list despite only premiering yesterday.
MoviesComicBook

Black Widow Director Reveals Why Natasha Doesn’t Get a Funeral After Avengers: Endgame

Black Widow director Cate Shortland explains the decision not to give Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson) a public funeral or memorial despite her universe-saving sacrifice in Avengers: Endgame. After Natasha gives up her life to unlock the Soul Stone on Vormir, sparing Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner), the Avengers privately mourn Natasha before using the six Infinity Stones to bring back the victims snapped out of existence by Thanos (Josh Brolin). Black Widow, set in 2016 before the events of Avengers: Infinity War, ends in the present-day MCU with a post-credits scene revealing "little sister" Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh) at a gravestone for Natasha, remembered as a "Daughter Sister Avenger."
MoviesNicholls Worth

Marvel’s “Black Widow” releases

Marvel Studios’ “Black Widow” releases in theaters July 8. Disney is releasing a new movie into the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) for the first time in just over two years. The film was originally scheduled to be released in May of 2020, but due to the Coronavirus Pandemic, the release...
Movieswashingtonnewsday.com

Where Does the ‘Black Widow’ Film Fit Into the Marvel Cinematic Universe?

Where Does the ‘Black Widow’ Film Fit Into the Marvel Cinematic Universe?. In Avengers: Endgame, Black Widow died an untimely and terrible death, but she’ll be back in a new standalone Marvel film. Scarlett Johansson has played the conflicted hero in nine Marvel Cinematic Universe films, the most recent of...
MoviesPosted by
The Independent

Black Widow: How to watch Scarlett Johansson’s Marvel film at home

After being delayed by nearly a year due to the Covid pandemic, Marvel’s Black Widow is finally out in cinemas.The thriller sees Scarlett Johansson reprise her role as Natasha Romanoff, AKA Black Widow. Johansson has previously played the character in multiple films across the MCU.Because Johansson’s character was killed off during the events of Avengers: Endgame (2019), Black Widow is set earlier in the Marvel timeline, and will serve as a prequel.While the film is available to see in UK cinemas today (7 July), viewers will also have the option to watch it at home, via Disney Plus’s Premiere...
Video GamesArs Technica

Black Widow review: ScarJo’s sendoff is MCU’s best standalone film yet

This week's Black Widow may have put a new hit Marvel franchise in motion. It is intimate, aggressive, funny, and brutal in every PG-13 sense possible. It's an Eastern European Marvel superhero tale that gives hearts to heartless characters without falling into the typical Marvel trap of ending with a neatly tied bow. And the entire cast nails this balancing act.
Moviesdigitalspy.com

Black Widow corrects a major Avengers: Endgame error

Avengers: Endgame got a lot right for Marvel fans, but there was one element that rankled with a lot of dedicated MCU watchers. Robert Downey Jr's Tony Stark got the send-off he deserved as, after he sacrificed his life to defeat Thanos once and for all, the closing moments of Endgame focused on his funeral where everybody – even Harley Keener – was in attendance to mark his tragic passing.
MoviesCNET

Black Widow review: Marvel's spy thriller serves up entertaining family Bond-ing

This could be superspy Black Widow's toughest assignment yet. Two years ago the Marvel Cinematic Universe crescendoed in an interstellar Endgame bursting with a galaxy of superhero stars. So how can a spy flick that barely offers any superpowers follow that? It's an MCU mission impossible requiring the right agents for the assignment. And by surrounding Scarlett Johansson with a pitch-perfect cast of new faces, Black Widow reveals what Marvel does best.
Moviesflickeringmyth.com

Marvel’s Black Widow featurette showcases Taskmaster

Marvel Entertainment has released a new featurette for its superhero solo movie Black Widow, which focuses on its mysterious villain Taskmaster and includes interviews with director Cate Shortland, and stars Scarlett Johansson, David Harbour, and Rachel Weisz; take a look here…. In Marvel Studios’ action-packed spy thriller “Black Widow,” Natasha...
MoviesPosted by
Chicago Tribune

‘Black Widow’ review: A Marvel showcase for Scarlett Johansson’s Russian super-assassin. And her kid sister!

On the whole I’d rather watch a few more episodes of “Loki.” But “Black Widow” is pretty good Marvel, with an excellent cast, the usual generic third-act destruction and a bonus plot twist. After standing around doing not much in most of her previous appearances as Black Widow, Scarlett Johansson finally secures her stand-alone showcase, a decade late. And then her movie’s purloined by ...

Comments / 1

Community Policy