Labor Law Attorneys, Blumenthal Nordrehaug Bhowmik De Blouw LLP, File Lawsuit Against Kilroy Realty, L.P. for Allegedly Failing to Provide Proper Breaks to Employees

Houston Chronicle
 6 days ago

LOS ANGELES (PRWEB) July 09, 2021. The Los Angeles employment law attorneys, at Blumenthal Nordrehaug Bhowmik De Blouw LLP, filed a class action lawsuit against Kilroy Realty, L.P., alleging the company violated the California Labor Code. The lawsuit against Kilroy Realty, L.P., is currently pending in the Los Angeles County Superior Court, Case No. 21STCV20624. To read a copy of the Complaint, please click here.

