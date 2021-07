An arrogant man insulted his wife for gaining weight and left her for another woman. But karma made him learn a lesson the hard way, and he regretted his actions soon. Kurt and Rosa were head over heels in love and married soon after they graduated from college. Kurt was an adoring husband, and Rosa was quite happy with her married life. However, with time, Rosa started gaining weight, and slowly the image of the “perfectly married life” dissipated.