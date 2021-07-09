Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Advocacy

Meet a toymaker: ‘Sharing a piece of my heart’

By Mary Lee Bensman, Special to The Times
Chaffee County Times
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNote: Choose Life Toymakers produces small wooden toys with wheels to give away. Maryanne Freed has been a volunteer for Choose Life Toymakers since its inception in July 2020. She and her husband Bob have given me firewood over the years and said they had some for me. What was...

www.chaffeecountytimes.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus Christ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Piece Of My Heart#Volunteers#Toys#Choose Life Toymakers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Society
Related
ReligionGainesville.com

'Walk by faith, not by sight'

Greetings and blessings in the name of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. I want to begin by saying that we are in a season where we are seeing things that we probably thought we would never see or even imagine. Some of the things we see can sometimes extremely overwhelm us, depress us, confuse us and even torment us if we allow it to.
ReligionVictoria Advocate

Jim Graff: Jesus shares parables for healthy hearts and cultures

Family meals were a memorable time for me growing up. Being the youngest of five, I enjoyed not only the food but the fun around the table. We could always count on my parents to celebrate someone’s daily accomplishment or share some helpful insight. Sometimes family meals were a chance to settle sibling conflict. We were taught to see other’s sides and not just our own, and to value peace that would keep us close as a family. We learned some valuable lessons around that table and probably laughed even more than we learned.
PetsDuluth News Tribune

Claudia Myers column: A fond place in my heart for pets

I am, always was and always will be, an only child, born when my mom was 28. That meant that back in the day, I was considered a “late-in-life only-child.” Huge potential for being spoiled rotten! So, probably to compensate for my “alone-ness,” we had lots of pets. I’m talking not only puppies and kitties. I’m talking lizards, hamsters, ducks and chickens.
Los Angeles, CASan Mateo Daily Journal

In my heart of hearts

My wife JoAnneh and I recently took a road trip down the coast of California, visiting old friends. One night, in Los Angeles, we were at dinner with a group of them, when someone asked what interesting things had happened to everybody the previous week. We each mentioned something, until...
ReligionValley News

Stop going to church

Zachary Elliot Special to Valley News With many of the quarantine restrictions beginning to lift, a lot of us are going places. We’re going to the movies, going to the beach, even going on vacation. We like going places, don’t we? You might even, on occasion, like going to church. What if I told you to stop doing that? That’s right; I want you to stop going to church. I don’t want you to stop going to the grocery store or to work. I want you to stop going to church. For some of you, those might be the sweetest words you’ve ever heard a pastor say. I mean, now you have your Sundays free to go to more places, right? Well, before you get too excited, let me help you understand what I mean. Going to church is not something you do, like going to Disneyland, the park or.
MusicPopculture

Eric Church Shares the Story Behind New Single 'Heart on Fire'

Eric Church released his triple album Heart & Soul in April, and the country star is ready to launch a new single from the expansive project with the effervescent "Heart on Fire." Church and his collaborators recorded Heart & Soul during a month-long writing trip in the mountains of North Carolina in early 2020, and the singer told his record label that the song ended up being a catalyst for the entire project.
Religionpanolawatchman.com

FaithLife Devotional: We are entrusted with guiding our children to the Lord

Like the Israelites, we too have been entrusted with the responsibility to teach by instruction and example the truth of God’s Word, which results in a desire to walk obediently before the Lord in the power of the Holy Spirit. Since both instruction and example are necessary, we must have consistency between what we say and what we do if we hope to pass down God’s truths to the next generation.
Roanoke, VAsportswar.com

Broke my Mama's Heart!

She already had tickets to see him for the First Time in Roanoke(Now. Berglund) Civic Center about 2 months after his untimely death.
Mathews County, VAgazettejournal.net

Faith Carter: ‘One of my joys is meeting people’

Faith Carter loves Mathews County, and her broad, welcoming smile conveys that to everyone she meets. And with 30 years of experience cleaning local homes, businesses, churches and clubhouses through her business, Carter’s Cleaning Service, Carter has met a lot of people. “My life has been different,” she said, “but...
ReligionDesiring God

When the Troubles of My Heart Are Enlarged

I’m feeling my great need for God’s wisdom and guidance keenly these days. This has been a season of life where the Lord, in his wise providence, has been pleased to call me to a confluence of various difficult, confounding, confusing, and in some cases deeply painful issues and events. Each one exceeds my capacities; collectively, they feel overwhelming.
Tucson, AZtucson.com

In the face of guilt, shame or sin, do not hide from God

In the opening moments of the Bible, we read about the first humans — Adam and Eve. They were God’s creative masterpieces being perfect in every way. He made them with three intentions: to love them personally, for them to fill the Earth with people, and for them to take care of the Earth He had just created.
ReligionHerald-Press

RELIGION: Heaven: our eternal home, part 2

Last week we discussed the different heavens: the atmosphere, celestial heaven, and paradise or the intermediate heaven where God resides and where believers reside before receiving their resurrected bodies at the rapture. The term “intermediate” is used to distinguish from the eternal state which is the new heaven and the new earth.
Religionburlington-record.com

For some pastors, past year was a sign from God it was time to quit

Jeff Weddle, a 46-year-old, wise-cracking, self-deprecating, Bible-loving, self-described “failing pastor” from Wisconsin, was already thinking of leaving the ministry before COVID-19 and the 2020 election. He was, as he put it, fed up with church life after two decades as a pastor. Then, what he called “the stupid” — feuds...
Religioninspiringtips.com

10 Obvious Signs God Wants You to be Single

Many Christians wonder how to know if God’s will for them is to get married or just enjoy singlehood. Or they are confused whether which one can glorify God more. God values marriage (Ephesians 5:22-23), and He has intended most people to marry to build a family and populate the earth. Thus, godly marriage is glorifying to Him.
ReligionMartinsville Reporter-Times

Taking a deeper look at Psalm 13

While celebrating the fourth of July, along with all the concerts, family outings, sporting events, and fireworks, will we be taking the time to appreciate how our country attained its freedom? What happens when we take our freedoms for granted? We could actually lose the freedoms which we cherish, as some of our freedoms have already been taken away.
HomelessPosted by
Amomama

Woman Leaves Her Sister Almost Homeless, Makes Big Mistake - Story of the Day

A greedy woman tricked her sick mother into transferring all their assets in her name and left her sister homeless. Not long after, karma made her learn a lesson the hard way. Catherine Stone was a wealthy woman, and when she became ill, her elder daughter, Clara, took up the role of looking after her mother, especially her mother’s business affairs.
Advocacyimfromdenver.com

More Than $105K Raised for Woman After ‘Victoria’s Secret Karen’ Incident

After a questionable interaction with a person of color, a white woman has been dubbed “Victoria’s Secret Karen,” thanks to the location of the incident. A black woman, Ijeoma Ukenta, was shopping at Short Hills Mall’s Victoria’s Secret when she was approached by a white woman, subsequently identified as Abigail Elphick. Insider reports that, although their initial interaction wasn’t captured on video, according to Ukenta, it all began with Elphick (who wasn’t wearing a mask in the videos that were recorded), getting uncomfortably close to her as she browsed. She says that when Ukente asked her to move six feet away, Elphick went to the cash register and claimed Ukente had threatened her. In the first recording, Elphick appears to rush Ukente before realizing Ukente is filming. It is then that her apparent “breakdown” begins.

Comments / 0

Community Policy