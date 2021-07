The California Coastal Trail (CCT) is all about connection. When completed, the incredible pathway will span over 1,230 miles from Oregon to Mexico, linking coastal towns and existing trails to create one continuous route along the West Coast. So far, the CCT is around 70% complete, and includes primary, secondary, beach and bike-only sections. Whether you’re looking for an easy afternoon stroll or a challenging thru-hike, prepare your outbound hound for an amazing adventure along the Pacific Coast on the pet-friendly sections of the CCT. You and your pooch can even pair stretches of the coastal trail with sections of the Pacific Coast Highway.