Florence Pugh's 'Black Widow' Debut Earns a Very Special Gift From Boyfriend Zach Braff
Marvel's Black Widow opened in theaters this weekend, marking the end of one era and the start of another for the studio. The film is Scarlett Johansson's last movie as Natasha Romanoff, but it also introduces Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova, who will also appear in the Disney+ series Hawkeye. To mark Pugh's Marvel Cinematic Universe debut, her boyfriend, former Scrubs star Zach Braff, shared a very special gift he commissioned for her.popculture.com
