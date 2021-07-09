Pedestrian killed in crash involving a Stafford deputy
The Stafford Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal accident early Friday involving one of its deputies and a pedestrian. According to a Sheriff’s Office release, the incident occurred at 12:09 a.m. on Garrisonville Road in North Stafford. Police said the deputy was traveling east when he struck a 44-year-old man who was crossing the road at Center Street. The victim died at the scene, while the deputy was treated for minor injuries.fredericksburg.com
