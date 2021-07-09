BPD apprehends 2 suspects in postal worker robbery
Bakersfield Police have arrested two people on suspicion of robbing a female postal worker on June 27. Julio Nambo, 28, and Ruby Jimenez, 19, are accused of confronting the postal worker and swiping her keys to the postal vehicle, police said. Officers said they stole multiple packages and the victim’s purse before fleeing the scene at 4300 Belle Terrace road, according to a Bakersfield Police Department press release.www.bakersfield.com
