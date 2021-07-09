Cancel
Bakersfield, CA

BPD apprehends 2 suspects in postal worker robbery

By The Bakersfield Californian
Bakersfield Californian
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBakersfield Police have arrested two people on suspicion of robbing a female postal worker on June 27. Julio Nambo, 28, and Ruby Jimenez, 19, are accused of confronting the postal worker and swiping her keys to the postal vehicle, police said. Officers said they stole multiple packages and the victim’s purse before fleeing the scene at 4300 Belle Terrace road, according to a Bakersfield Police Department press release.

www.bakersfield.com

EnvironmentPosted by
The Associated Press

Europe flooding toll over 180 as rescuers dig deeper

BERLIN (AP) — The death toll from flooding in Western Europe climbed above 180 on Sunday after rescue workers dug deeper into debris left by receding waters. Police put the toll from the hard-hit Ahrweiler area of western Germany’s Rhineland-Palatinate state at 110 and said they feared the number may still rise. In neighboring North Rhine-Westphalia state, Germany’s most populous, 45 people were confirmed dead, including four firefighters. And Belgium has confirmed 27 casualties.
Posted by
The Hill

Federal judge blocks new applications to DACA

A federal judge in Texas blocked new applications for the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program in a ruling Friday, increasing pressure on Congress to find a legislative solution for undocumented immigrants who arrived in the country as minors. Immigration advocates had been expecting the ruling for weeks, fearing...

