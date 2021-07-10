James E. ‘Jim’ Bullard, resident of Seymour, passed away on Saturday, May 29, 2021, at Hosparus Health in Louisville, Kentucky Mr. Bullard was born on Friday, July 17, 1942, in Kinston, North Carolina. His parents, Joseph L. Bullard and Delores L. (Butts) Bullard preceded him in death as did brothers, Michael Bullard and William Bullard and sisters-in-law Sandy Bullard and Bonnie Bullard. Following many moves by the family across the USA the family settled in Seymour. His siblings include Thomas (Jeretta) Bullard of Seymour, twins, Nancy (Bill) Hundley of Ladson, North Carolina, Dennis Bullard of East Windsor, Connecticut, and Robin (Tim) Toppe of Indianapolis. Mr. Bullard and Elaine Cummings-Bullard were married for fifty-three years. They have two sons, John Bullard, Pensacola, Florida, and Baron (Rachel Baker) Bullard of Seymour. Grandson Noah Bullard of Hilton Head Island, South Carolina, Anna Bullard of Seymour and Purdue, Ella Bullard, Pensacola, Florida, and Florida State University and Lily Bullard, Pensacola, Florida. Making the decision to become a police officer was easy for him. He applied for the Indiana State Police Academy and due to a long waiting list for new officers, Mr. Bullard made the decision to join the ranks of the Seymour Police Department and never looked back. He immediately decided his favorite duty was patrolling in the police car, especially the night shift. He always said he liked knowing the city was tucked in bed for the night with a few exceptions. He began a long journey of attending college classes during whatever hours he could fit in, ultimately graduating from IUPUC with a dual major in criminal justice and psychology. During those years he worked diligently climbing up in the ranks in the SPD. He thoroughly enjoyed each and every promotion. He was comfortable doing undercover work as well as investigative during his Lt. Detective years. He was appointed Chief of Police by then Mayor Chris Moritz. He decided to retire under Mayor Bill Bailey. He often commented on the hundreds of people he had the opportunity to meet over the years and the number of Governors he worked with on task forces and committees. He was proud of the SPD and how it had grown and become a more professional police force due to new programs, education, and training. Mr. Bullard was proud to have served the community as a member of the SPD. Following his retirement, he was employed by Farm Bureau Insurance, again, having the opportunity to meet many new people and helping them as their insurance agent. During the Farm Bureau years, he made the decision to run for mayor of the city. Following a long, hard-fought campaign, he won. He became Mayor. Again, he had the opportunity to work with other Mayors from all over the state, working with all the various city departments and seeing the city progress. He was exceptionally proud to be involved with completion of the new Law Enforcement building and the founding of the Seymour Museum Center. Lastly, he retired after a time at the Seymour Middle School choosing to spend time reading, traveling, hanging out with the guys, and enjoying retirement. Mr. Bullard was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church, the VFW, Moose Lodge, Masonic Lodge #146, Local, State and National FOP. He was a member of Seymour Kiwanis Club for 36 years holding several local offices and serving the Indiana District. He worked alongside Elaine as they traveled Indiana and internationally for various Kiwanis International programs. During his tenure with the city, he was involved with many different civic organizations. Mr. Bullard’s Celebration of Life Service will be held Saturday, July 17, 2021, at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 605 South Walnut Street, Seymour, Indiana. Visitation will begin at 10:00 am till 12:45 with the service at 1:00 pm. Immediately following the service there will be a procession through Downtown Seymour with a stop at the Seymour Police Department for a wreath placement. Memorials may be made to The Children’s Fund of Kiwanis International, Riley Hospital for Children and the Seymour Museum c/o Adams Family Funeral Home & Crematory, 110 E. Howard St., Crothersville, IN 47229. Cremation services were entrusted to Adams Family Funeral Home and Crematory in Crothersville, Indiana.