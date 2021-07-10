Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Montana State

Montana commission torn over criteria for voting districts

By IRIS SAMUELS
Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 6 days ago

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — A commission tasked with drawing Montana’s legislative districts got caught up Friday in heated hours-long debate over what criteria to use to divide the state into two U.S. House districts.

The commission is made up of two Republican appointees — Dan Stusek and Jeff Essmann — and two Democratic appointees — Kendra Miller and Joe Lamson — and a nonpartisan chairperson, Maylinn Smith. Party-appointed commissioners agreed the redistricting process should not favor either party, but disagreed on how to achieve that goal.

Miller and Lamson said the districts should be drawn to be competitive and capable of being won by either party, while Stusek and Essmann pushed back against the idea of creating a “fair” map.

“How are we going to know if a map is fair? That is subject to so many different interpretations,” Essmann said.

The Census Bureau announced earlier this year that based on the most recent census count Montana would regain the second U.S. House seat it lost nearly 30 years ago, thanks to the state’s growing population.

The announcement meant the commission is tasked this year with drawing lines dividing the state into two U.S. House districts based on detailed population figures that are expected to be released by the bureau next month.

Elections for the new seat will be held November 2022. Four candidates — two Democrats and two Republicans — have already entered the race for the second U.S. House seat. Democrats have not held the state’s at-large U.S. House seat since 1996.

Republicans hold almost all statewide offices and majorities in the state House and Senate after a decade-long surge.

When Montana last had two U.S. House seats, the state was divided into a western and eastern district, with the western district often favoring Democrats.

The sprawling state is home to many diverse communities with disparate interests, including Native American reservations, conservative-leaning rural farmlands, and several towns including liberal-leaning Missoula in the western half of the state.

While the commission awaits the full population data, they met Thursday and Friday to discuss what criteria would be used to determine the state’s new districts.

The commissioners arrived at a set of mandatory criteria and goals for the redistricting process after several hours of back-and-forth.

The mandatory goals follow the dictates of state and federal law, and include keeping district population as equal as possible; drawing compact and contiguous districts; and protecting minority voting rights.

The goals adopted by the commission include drawing districts that do not unduly favor a political party, and minimize dividing cities, towns, counties and Native American reservations between districts, as well as communities with a shared interest, such as farming regions.

Members of the public weighed in on the criteria Thursday, with many arguing in favor or against making the districts “fair” and “competitive.”

Republican Rep. Derek Skees of Kalispell spoke against using those terms as metrics for the districts, saying the words are “extremely subjective” and lack a clear definition.

“They’re really just feel-good words and they’re not in the dictates of our constitution or in our Montana code,” Skees said.

But Several Democratic lawmakers spoke in favor of making competitive districts a central tenet of the process.

Democratic Sen. Diane Sands of Missoula won her first race by less than 100 votes, and said competitive districts make for elected officials who must work harder to win races, forcing them to meet with more voters and become more educated.

“Make candidates work for it. Make them go out there and talk to every one of those constituents,” Sands said.

___

Samuels is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.

Comments / 0

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

507K+
Followers
276K+
Post
240M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Montana State
Montana Elections
City
Kalispell, MT
State
Montana State
Local
Montana Government
City
Missoula, MT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Diane Sands
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Voting Districts#Voting Rights#Race#Ap#Democratic#The Census Bureau#U S House#Democrats#Republicans#Native American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
News Break
Elections
News Break
Senate
News Break
Democratic Party
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Today in History

Today is Friday, July 16, the 197th day of 2021. There are 168 days left in the year. On July 16, 1790, a site along the Potomac River was designated the permanent seat of the United States government; the area became Washington, D.C. On this date:. In 1909, the Audi...
EnvironmentPosted by
The Associated Press

AP Top News at 12:12 a.m. EDT

Over 60 dead, dozens missing as severe floods strike Europe. BERLIN (AP) — More than 60 people have died and dozens were missing Thursday as severe flooding in Germany and Belgium turned streams and streets into raging torrents that swept away cars and caused houses to collapse. Among those killed were nine residents of an assisted living facility for people with disabilities and two firefighters involved in rescue efforts across the region. “I grieve for those who have lost their lives in this disaster,” German Chancellor Angela Merkel said during a visit to Washington, expressing shock at the scope of the flooding. Speaking alongside U.S. President Joe Biden at the White House, Merkel said her thoughts were with all those who had lost loved ones or were still searching for them.

Comments / 0

Community Policy