Hawaii to add airports in South Korea, Philippines to pre-travel testing program

By Olivia Peterkin
Pacific Business News
 6 days ago
South Korea's Incheon airport and the Philippines are two of the latest international additions to Hawaii's Safe Travels program list, which includes French Polynesia, Taiwan, and Japan.

