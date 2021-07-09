MLB Week 16 Pitching Waiver Wire: Can We Count On Jon Gray Again?

Yes, Joe Ross, again. I put him on last week’s list, despite his tough matchups, and he balled out. He pitched 6.1 innings against the Rays on Tuesday, picking up the win while giving up two earned runs and striking out seven. He followed that up with a loss against the Dodgers, giving up just three earned runs and striking out 11 (!!!) in 6.2 innings pitched. In six starts since the beginning of June, Ross has a 2.31 ERA with a 44-to-6 strikeout-to-walk ratio. Once again, he’s just been too good to not roster. He’ll likely pitch against the Padres and Orioles in his first two starts after the All-Star break, followed up possibly with a few starts against the Phillies. He doesn’t get to face the Pirates three times in a row, sure, but he’s been good enough to start him anywhere for now.