MLB Week 16 Hitting Waiver Wire: Time To Upgrade At First Base

It’s taken some time, but Josh Bell seems to have finally come around. After slashing .207/.268/.400 with seven home runs, 22 RBIs, 27 runs, and a 39-to-11 strikeout-to-walk ratio through the end of May, Bell seems to have rediscovered his stroke. Since the beginning of June, Bell is slashing .312/.379/.548 with five home runs, 19 RBIs, 12 runs, and an 18-to-10 strikeout-to-walk ratio. Keep in mind that Bell has a career .810 OPS and it was just back in 2019 when he smacked 37 home runs and 116 RBIs with a .936 OPS in 143 games played. By no means is he a total slouch at the plate, and despite how the last season and a half has tried to convince you otherwise, Bell truthers are finally reaping the rewards. Perhaps most encouraging for Bell is the fact that he has the batted ball metrics to back him up. He’s in the 90th-percentile in both Average Exit Velocity and HardHit%, as well as in the 76th-percentile in Expected Slugging. His plate discipline is decent too, as he’s also right around league average in terms of strikeouts and walks. Call me crazy but all signs point towards an extremely valuable fantasy player down the stretch. How long are you going to keep plugging Eric Hosmer and Nate Lowe in your lineup while other available first baseman such as Josh Bell continue to produce?