Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

After Shark Week cocktail, you may never go in the water again

By Heidi Knapp Rinella
reviewjournal.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou won’t need a bigger boat for this one but you may want to have a few friends standing by before you dive in. In honor of Shark Week, which runs from Sunday through July 18, Cabo Wabo at the Miracle Mile Shops is featuring the Shark Tank, a 50-ounce cocktail in a souvenir fish-bowl glass.

www.reviewjournal.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shark Week#Fish#Souvenir#Shark Tank#Food Drink
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Recipeskidsactivitiesblog.com

5 Scary Cute Shark Treats for Shark Week

Shark Week 2021 starts today and we have some really cute and tasty shark inspired food for kids of all ages. We love Shark Week and all the family fun that happens when everyone watches some of the shows together. Make some of these treats to make your next shark...
Food & DrinksMovieWeb

80s Movie Cereals You'll Never Eat Again

If breakfast is truly the most important meal of the day (which many believe it is) what makes up that breakfast probably goes a long way towards how your day goes. Without getting into all the various nutritional components that one might want to include, food groups and such, the simplest way to hit a lot of that is through cereal. Some of the ingredients may not be the best but it's a fast, cheap way to get some sustenance in those early morning hours. Factor into that that most cereals feature interesting things on the boxes (and sometimes even more interesting things to send away for), and suddenly you get more then you've bargained for with this eating experience. Most of the people reading this love movies so when a movie component is added to the cereal and, by proxy, the cereal box, that makes the whole experience that much more pleasurable. Think about it, not only can you enjoy a great tasting cereal (check out our Video Game cereals list!), but you can also think about a movie you love while doing it. It's the best of both worlds, right?
Food & DrinksHGTV

Ranch Water Cocktail Recipe

Topo Chico mineral water (and, yes, purists insist on this particular brand) good quality blanco tequila (or mezcal) Legend has it that ranchers in West Texas would amble into their local watering hole and cool off with a refreshing glass of chilled Topo Chico, topped with a splash of blanco tequila and fresh-squeezed lime. Over time, the uber-easy and equally uber-refreshing cocktail caught on and began spreading first throughout all of Texas, then recently, the rest of the U.S.
Recipesseattlerefined.com

Cocktail of the Week: Dragon Berry Mojito

Who doesn't love a fruity take on the classic mojito? In this recipe, we're pairing a mojito's traditional ingredients with the delightful flavor — and fun color — of dragon fruit. Get ready to mix, muddle and sip because the Dragon Berry Mojito is sure to be an instant favorite!
Wausau, WIPosted by
WausauPilot

Cocktail of the Week: Watermelon Martini

This week’s featured cocktail is the perfectly scrumptious Watermelon Martini, perfect for a hot summer’s night. This an original recipe from The Palms Supper Club and was created by and named for Penny Borchardt. Watermelon Martini. 2 oz. Watermelon vodka. 1 oz. Triple sec. 1/2 oz. Lime juice. 3 oz....
Food & Drinksdo512.com

Frozen Cocktails to Chill You Out

Two things that are true of Texans: We love a good drink and we're definitely not impervious to heat. Yes, we're more adept at surviving a dry, blistery hotness than your average bear - but that's because we've learned how to live with this ornery brand of weather. When the going gets hot, Texans cool down. Among swimming and retreating to climate controlled areas, a favored way of beating the heat is to drink it away with a frozen cocktail and a couple of buds.
TV & VideosQuad Cities Onlines

Trending From The Tank: Check Out These 15 Shark Tank Favorites

The process of having a small idea becoming a worldwide sensation where billionaires and customers appreciate your craft is the beauty of entrepreneur, the idea that something you thought of being of such importance that you supply thousands of other people with it. That is why we believe that Shark Tank is such a captivating show as it shows how people from all over the world unite to spread their once small idea to a larger than life product. Here are 15 times a Shark Tank entrepreneur came in and shocked the world with their ideas.
Wildlifeunfspinnaker.com

Shark Week: ‘shark’ species you may not know

This week is the annual Television tradition of Shark Week. That means large amounts of shark coverage and shark programming, courtesy of the Discovery Channel. However, as Spinnaker learned last month, Shark Week is very controversial among the professional scientific community. UNF Professor and shark expert Jim Gelsleichter had many issues with Discovery Channel’s direction with Shark Week. He was especially concerned about how they frequently ignore lesser-known species in favor of well-known ones, like the Hammerhead shark.
Food & DrinksElite Daily

Sonic Is Selling A Shark Week Slush You Have To See To Believe

Shark Week is here, and Sonic is coming in clutch with a new drink that’s perfect for the occasion. The weeklong event officially began on Sunday, July 11, and Sonic’s Slush for Shark Week 2021 will have you ready for the creepy-cool action. Not only does it have the perfect blue hue, but it’s also topped with literal shark gummies to make this sip a treat for your eyes and your tastebuds.
TV & VideosPosted by
95.5 KLAQ

It’s Shark Week! Enjoy the Programs with These Treats Joanna Created

It's Shark Week! It's one of my favorite TV events of the year, right up there with the "31 Days of Halloween" on Freeform. We did mention on the show that lately, Shark Week has not been great. It probably started that year that they said Michael Phelps was going to race a shark and it was a lie! There was no shark! We had to pretend that there was a shark racing Phelps, we all felt bamboozled.
Food & DrinksPosted by
Mashed

Sonic's New Shark Week-Inspired Slush Is Turning Heads

July 11 marked the beginning of one of the most exciting weeks of the summer: Discovery's Shark Week, which is all about celebrating some of the most fascinating and ferocious creatures in the deep blue sea. The week-long programming event, which began airing all the way back in 1987 (per IMDB), includes scheduled features on the Discovery Channel and Discovery+, all centered around the apex predators of the ocean, including some informative television shows and behind-the-scenes views of the deep, as well as more dramatical, fictional programming with the powerful fish in the starring role.
Apparelmensjournal.com

6 Ice: You’ll Never Wear Another Jewelry Brand Again

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission. Questions? Reach us at [email protected].Sponsored content. One company is revolutionizing the men’s jewelry...
Recipesseattlerefined.com

Cocktail of the Week: Breakfast with Martha

Don't get us wrong, a classic Bloody Mary or Mimosa will always be delicious, but if you've found yourself wanting to reach for something a bit different, the Breakfast with Martha will not disappoint! So go ahead, mix one up with your next brunch and enjoy the perfect balance of these deep, savory flavors.
RestaurantsPosted by
Daily Mail

Ribeye watering! Vegas restaurant Wally's serves up 'most expensive steak ever sold' - a $20,000, 195-day dry-aged 60oz porterhouse - topped with shaved black truffles

A Las Vegas restaurant is boasting that they've served the 'most expensive steak ever sold' — to the tune of $20,000. Last weekend, Wally's at Resorts World Las Vegas served up the pricey meal, a 195-day dry aged bone-in porterhouse ribeye from the Brooklyn butcher Fleishers Craft Butchery. Weighing 60...

Comments / 0

Community Policy