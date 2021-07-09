Cancel
State officials to adopt new CDC guidelines for mask use in schools

By Kevin Bessler
The Center Square
The Center Square
 7 days ago

(The Center Square) – A parents group is not on board with the latest guidance on masks in schools from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The agency recommended Friday that schools fully reopen in the fall. It also recommended masks be worn by students who are not vaccinated. The CDC also recommended that schools maintain at least 3 feet of physical distance between students within classrooms to reduce transmission risk.

The Center Square

The Center Square

Chicago, IL
The Center Square reports on state- and local-level government and economic news. A taxpayer sensibility distinguishes our work from other coverage of state and local issues.

