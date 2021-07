Well, this sounds fun and delicious: an event called Taco Palooza is coming to Washington Lake Park in Sewell on July 17. The event is described on its website as dedicated to “this delicious creation & our HUGE love for all thing taco! Beer, Sangria, Margaritas, Live Music & Vendors too!” The vendors are not just all about tacos, although they are the star of the show; there will also be sweet treats and a variety of beers, sangria, and margaritas.