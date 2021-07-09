Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Society

African American Spelling Bee Champ Makes History With Flair

By Associated Press
Posted by 
600 ESPN El Paso
600 ESPN El Paso
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — The nation's first African American winner has breezed to victory at the Scripps National Spelling Bee. Fourteen-year-old Zaila Avant-garde of Harvey, Louisiana, didn't show much stress on stage and only struggled with one word in Thursday's finals. She is only the second Black champion in the bee's 96-year history after Jody-Anne Maxwell of Jamaica in 1998. Zaila described spelling as a side hobby, though she routinely practiced seven hours daily. A basketball prodigy, she hopes to play in the WNBA and holds three Guinness world records for dribbling multiple balls simultaneously. Zaila leaped with excitement after spelling the winning word, “Murraya,” a genus of tropical Asiatic and Australian trees.

krod.com

Comments / 0

600 ESPN El Paso

600 ESPN El Paso

El Paso, TX
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
169K+
Views
ABOUT

600 ESPN EL PASO has the best sports coverage for El Paso, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Basketball#Lake Buena Vista#Ap#Australian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
News Break
WNBA
Related
Louisiana StateESPN

Louisiana teen Zaila Avant-garde correctly spells 'M-U-R-R-A-Y-A' to win Scripps National Spelling Bee

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. -- Whether dribbling a basketball or identifying obscure Latin or Greek roots, Zaila Avant-garde doesn't show much stress. The 14-year-old from Harvey, Louisiana, breezed to the championship at the Scripps National Spelling Bee on Thursday night, becoming the first African American winner and only the second Black champion in the bee's 96-year history.
Instagrampurewow.com

14-Year-Old Zaila Avant-garde Just Made Spelling Bee History

Ever heard of the word “Murraya”? Don’t worry, us either. However, there is someone who is very familiar with the word: 14-year-old Zaila Avant-garde. In fact, the eighth-grade student from Harvey, Louisianna, correctly spelled the word (which is a type of tree) and won the title at the 2021 Scripps National Spelling Bee championship on Thursday. “Murraya. Does this word contain, like, the English name 'Murray,' which could be the name of a comedian?” Avant-garde asked during the final moments of the competition per Yahoo News.
Societyrnbcincy.com

Zaila Avant-Garde Is The First Black American To Win The National Spelling Bee. Here’s Everything To Know About The 14-Year-Old Prodigy

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. Historic Black firsts continue to reveal themselves in the most amazing of ways. On Thursday night, that truth was on full display when Zaila Avant-garde, 14, became the first Black American to ever win the Scripps National Spelling Bee, a competition that has long been dominated by teens with South Asian heritage.
Entertainmentchatsports.com

Spelling Bee Champ Zaila

Zaila Avant-garde's on the roller coaster of a lifetime after winning the National Spelling Bee, and her next stop just might be 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. -- we just hope it goes smoother than her NYC visit. We got the newly-crowned champ and her mother, Alma Heard, Wednesday after landing at...
Society19thnews.org

Before Zaila Avant-garde, these Black spellers made headlines

Zaila Avant-garde, the multi-talented 14-year-old who won hearts last Thursday as this year’s Scripps National Spelling Bee champ, is the first Black American to ever win the competition. A three-time Guinness World Records holder and basketball prodigy who can bounce juggle while riding a unicycle, she eventually plans to attend Harvard and has already received several full-ride scholarship offers.
Politicsfox4kc.com

Transgender woman crowned Miss Nevada USA, first in pageant history

LAS VEGAS — A transgender woman was crowned Miss Nevada USA at South Point Hotel Casino & Spa on Sunday, a first and historic moment in the pageant’s history. Kataluna Enriquez, 27, will compete for the Miss USA title in November. The Miss Nevada USA account posted to Instagram, ‘Congratulations...
Harvey, LAPosted by
WWL

Harvey teen competing in Scripps National Spelling Bee Finals

HARVEY, La. — According to Webster Dictionary, the word 'solidungulate' means 'having a single hoof on each foot.' To 14-year-old Zaila Avant-garde, it means success. That's the word that got her into the finals of the Scripps National Spelling Bee. Thursday evening, the teen from Harvey will compete with 10 other students from around the country.
Celebritiesgetindianews.com

Biz Markie Death Cause: American rapper Biz Markie Dies at 57, Wife, Net Worth, Instagram Explored!

A piece of heartbreaking news is coming into the headlines that the most famous rapper whose name is Biz Markie passed away on Friday evening (July 16). The rapper was 57 years old at the time of his death. He was the most established and well-known rapper based in America. He had earned huge respect and reputation in his whole career. He had a huge fan following on social media, the people were crazy for his rapping and singing. The rapper lived her life peacefully with his life. After getting the news of his demise, his fans are very sad and unable to believe the reality.
TV & Videosthecomicscomic.com

Cam Bertrand Auditions for America’s Got Talent 2021

Editor and publisher since 2007, when he was named New York's Funniest Reporter. Former newspaper reporter at the New York Daily News, Boston Herald and smaller dailies and community papers across America. Loves comedy so much he founded this site.

Comments / 0

Community Policy