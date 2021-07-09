Cancel
Webster Groves, MO

Editorial: Short takes on parading ignorance and the freedom cause of Britney Spears

By the Editorial Board
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
 7 days ago

Webster Groves officials had no choice but to permit a group of anti-vax marchers to participate in the city's July Fourth parade, but the display put on by the group was beyond appalling in its promotion of ignorance and misinformation. The marchers carried signs such as "Expose COVID fraud" and "Investigate Dr. [Anthony] Fauci," whom the sign accused of "funding gain-of-function bio-weapon research."

