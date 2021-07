State Auditor Tera Klutz, CPA announced that Indiana closed the 2021 fiscal year with reserves of $3.9 billion. “Indiana once again exceeded expectations and soared through the recession with one of the fastest recoveries on record to end with a cash reserve of $3.9 billion at the end of June,” said Auditor Klutz. “Indiana is poised to make an excess reserve transfer of $1.1 billion, which will be split between retirement funding and a refundable income tax credit for Hoosier taxpayers.”