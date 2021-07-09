Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

What You Don't Know About Stephen Amell

By Brent Furdyk
Posted by 
Nicki Swift
Nicki Swift
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Toronto-born Stephen Amell launched his acting career in the early 2000s. As his IMDb credits demonstrate, Amell first found work in his home country, appearing in such Canadian-made series as "Degrassi: The Next Generation," "Rent-a-Goalie," and "Heartland." He then headed to Los Angeles, where he booked roles in several TV series, including "CSI: Miami," "NCIS: Los Angeles," "90210," and "New Girl." Those led to recurring roles in HBO comedy "Hung," and then "Grey's Anatomy" spinoff "Private Practice."

www.nickiswift.com

Comments / 0

Nicki Swift

Nicki Swift

46K+
Followers
16K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Nicki Swift dishes out the news on all your favorite celebs, adds expert analysis, then moves on to the next hot topic, all without breaking a sweat.

 https://www.nickiswift.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Flo Rida
Person
Jimmy Kimmel
Person
Seth Meyers
Person
Robbie Amell
Person
Stephen Amell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live With Kelly And Ryan#Canadian#Csi#Ncis#Hbo#American#Showtime#Us Weekly#Twitter#Afterelton#Arrowverse#Entertainment Weekly
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
AEW
News Break
Celebrities
Place
Vancouver, CA
Related
Combat SportsComicBook

Stephen Amell Teases Completion Of Heels, Reveals Why Showrunner Hasn't Shown Him Finished Episodes

Stephen Amell just teased his fans that Heels is basically complete. The Arrow star also provided a reason for why showrunner Michael O’Malley hasn’t shown him the finished product yet. On Instagram, the actor posted a short video of himself outside of the area where the show is filming. Amell acknowledged that things were a bit weird in the limbo stage. But, he’s thrilled for the world to see more of his character Jack Spade and his southern charm. It wasn’t much of a break for the Arrow alum after his long-running gig on The CW decided to drop the curtain. Still, all the fans are curious to see what he can do with this material. The Oliver Queen actor has made no secret of his love for professional wrestling. (In fact, he appeared on different promotions and gotten into the ring to mix it up as well.) It’s just another step on the journey for Amell.
TV SeriesPosted by
TVShowsAce

‘B&B’ Spoilers: Quinn Back On Crazy Train, Wyatt Worries?

The B&B spoilers for July 12-23, 2021 reveal that Quinn Forrester (Rena Sofer) will be back to her old ways in no time. She is already trying to jump back into bed with Carter Walton (Lawrence Saint-Victor). Quinn just can’t resist them, especially when he’s shirtless and sweaty from his workouts. Fans can’t wait for “Quarter” to heat up their televisions once again.
TV Showscelebratingthesoaps.com

The Young And The Restless Spoilers: Mariah Copeland Reveals A Secret

The Young and The Restless rumors and spoilers tease that Mariah Copeland (Camryn Grimes) will reveal a secret in an upcoming episode of The Young and The Restless!. The Young And The Restless Spoilers And Rumors – Mariah Copeland Already Let Something Slip. Viewers of The Young and The Restless...
Celebritiessoapsindepth.com

Ted King Opens Up About Joining THE BOLD & THE BEAUTIFUL

Daytime vet Ted King is making his debut on a CBS soap for the first time when he joins the cast of THE BOLD & THE BEAUTIFUL on Friday, July 30, in the role of Jack Finnegan. Up to this point, the actor only had ABC soaps on his resume, playing Danny on LOVING and THE CITY, Luis and Lorenzo on GENERAL HOSPITAL, and Tomas on ONE LIFE TO LIVE. And it turns out daytime came calling at just the right time!
Los Angeles, CAPage Six

Sharon Osbourne looks downcast after Jerry O’Connell replacement news

Sharon Osbourne looked worse for wear after it was confirmed that Jerry O’Connell would be replacing her on “The Talk.”. The former talk show co-host was seen driving with a makeup-free face and messy curly hair around Los Angeles Wednesday afternoon — which also happened to be when audio leaked of Elaine Welteroth purportedly telling the British personality that she knew she was “not racist.”
TV SeriesPosted by
Distractify

No, John Diggle Is Not the Green Lantern — Yet

After the series finale of Arrow in January of 2020, viewers feared that they had seen the last of John Diggle. But recent episodes of Batwoman and The Flash prove that the Green Arrow’s story is far from over. Article continues below advertisement. John Diggle made his return to the...
TV SeriesPopculture

'Law & Order' Spinoff Series Canceled at NBC

In a shocking development, NBC has canceled Law & Order: For The Defense, the newest spin-off of Dick Wolf's long-running franchise. The network had ordered the show to go straight-to-series back in May and had even planned to air it as the lead-off of an all-Law & Order night this fall. It's not clear how far along the project was when the plug was pulled, as no casting was ever announced.
CelebritiesPosted by
GOBankingRates

How Rich Is Mayim Bialik?

Early on in Mayim Bialik's career, she portrayed the child version of Bette Midler's character in the 1989 movie "Beaches." Depending on the decade of television you grew up in, you might know Bialik...
TV SeriesWebster County Citizen

Which Is Your Favorite David Ramsey 2021 Arrowverse Appearance So Far? (POLL)

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for all Arrowverse episodes in 2021 through Superman & Lois Season 1 Episode 12 “Through the Valley of Death.”]. Arrow may have ended in January 2020, but fortunately, fans haven’t had to say goodbye to all of its characters just yet. David Ramsey, who played John Diggle/Spartan, has popped up on four Arrowverse shows in 2021 so far (with a fifth appearance coming on Supergirl in September) and directed a few episodes.
TV Serieswaldronnews.com

‘The Flash’: Jordan Fisher on the West-Allen Family Reunion & Bart’s Extreme Emotions

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for The Flash Episode 150 “Heart of the Matter, Part 1.”]. It’s a family affair in the 150th episode of The Flash! Barry (Grant Gustin) and Iris’ (Candice Patton) kids from the future, Nora/XS (Jessica Parker Kennedy) and Bart/Impulse (Jordan Fisher), time travel to when Team Flash is busy dealing with the Godspeed war, and things quickly take a turn.
TV & Videosbleedingcool.com

Riverdale Season 5 Posters: Jughead & Tabitha Have Seen Some Things

With it being now less than a month to go until The CW's Riverdale returns for the remainder of its fifth season (on August 11- and with Season 6 set for a November 16th premiere, too!), the long-running, time-jumping series is beginning to roll out a series of character key art posters to get fans back in that mood. First up, we have Riverdale's resident "Mulder and Scully" in Cole Sprouse's Jughead Jones and Erinn Westbrook's Tabitha Tate. To say those two have seen some things this season would be an understatement- and from the looks of the following posters as well as the previously-released teaser (more on that below), it's looking to get a whole lot weirder (and deadlier) when the show returns.
TV Seriesbleedingcool.com

Superman & Lois Season 1 E12: Smallville's Not Ready to Forgive Kyle

With yesterday's preview for the next episode of The CW's Superman & Lois, the focus was understandably on what Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch), John Henry Irons (Wole Parks), General Lane (Dylan Walsh) Jonathan (Jordan Elsass), Jordan (Alex Garfin), and special guest star John Diggle (David Ramsey) were going to do to save Clark aka Superman (Tyler Hoechlin) from being turned int something not so nice by his brother Tal-Rho (Adam Rayner). But what about Lana (Emmanuelle Chriqui), Kyle (Erik Valdez), and Sarah (Inde Navarrette), now that things have gone back to (somewhat) normal? That's the focus f the newest preview released earlier today, where the family comes home for a fresh start only to learn the hard way that the folks in Smallville aren't looking to forgive and forget any time soon.
TV SeriesComicBook

The Flash Season 7 Finale Preview Released

The CW has released the preview for "Heart of the Matter, Part 2", the final episode of Season 7 of The Flash. The episode is the second part and conclusion of the story begun in this week's "Heart of the Matter, Part 1" which saw Barry (Grant Gustin) and Iris' (Candice Patton) children from the future, Nora West-Allen (Jessica Parker Kennedy) and Bart Allen (Jordan Fisher) arrive in the present to help with the threat of Godspeed. As this week's episode soon established, Godspeed isn't just a threat to Central City; the speedster is a very personal threat for the West-Allen family and it will take all of them to stop Godspeed before it is too late.
TV Seriesbleedingcool.com

The Flash Season 7 E17 Preview: Godspeeds Extend The Family Reunion

With only two episodes of The CW's The Flash left to go this season, the danger is accelerating at Speed Force levels heading into "Heart of the Matter, Part 1"- the long-running Arrowverse series' milestone 150th episode. As if the Godpeeds threat wasn't enough to keep their attention, Nora aka XS (Jessica Parker Kennedy) has traveled back for a family reunion with Barry (Grant Gustin) and Iris (Candice Patton)- and she brought Bart aka Impulse (Jordan Fisher) along with her. This brings us to the newest preview released earlier today…
TV Seriesfilm-book.com

LEGENDS OF TOMORROW: Season 6, Episode 10: Bad Blood TV Show Trailer [The CW]

The CW‘s Legends of Tomorrow: Season 6, Episode 10: Bad Blood TV show trailer has been released. Legends of Tomorrow stars Brandon Routh, Caity Lotz, Victor Garber, Dominic Purcell, Matt Ryan, Tala Ashe, Lisa Marie DiGiacinto, Veronika London, Jes Macallan, Amy Louise Pemberton, Mathias Retamal, Shayan Sobhian, Adam Tsekhman, Jasmine Vega, and Arthur Darvill.
TV Seriescartermatt.com

The Flash season 7 episode 18 (finale) spoilers: The end of the war?

Next week on The Flash season 7 episode 18, we’re going to see one of the most epic episodes yet. We don’t know how else you’d describe the season finale! Through “The Heart of the Matter, Part 2” you will see the culmination of the Godspeed War. We’re finally seeing this army whittled down to the true villain at the center of it, and we hope that the writers can cram everything in. We still wish that a villain like this had a little bit more of an opportunity to shine.

Comments / 0

Community Policy