What You Don't Know About Stephen Amell
Toronto-born Stephen Amell launched his acting career in the early 2000s. As his IMDb credits demonstrate, Amell first found work in his home country, appearing in such Canadian-made series as "Degrassi: The Next Generation," "Rent-a-Goalie," and "Heartland." He then headed to Los Angeles, where he booked roles in several TV series, including "CSI: Miami," "NCIS: Los Angeles," "90210," and "New Girl." Those led to recurring roles in HBO comedy "Hung," and then "Grey's Anatomy" spinoff "Private Practice."www.nickiswift.com
Comments / 0