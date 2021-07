The 2021 Major League Baseball All-Star game takes place tonight. The Cincinnati Reds are sending two starters out to Denver with Nick Castellanos and Jesse Winker lined up in right and left field and hitting 5th and 6th for the National League. One of the things that comes along with being named to the All-Star team is joining in on the media scrums that inevitably exist at big events like this. Both players spent some time on MLB Network, with Nick Castellanos getting a little extra time on his own to talk about a few things from this season.