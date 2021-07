Hi, I’m Lea Thomas (pronounced lay-uh). I write and release music under my own name and have a new record called Mirrors to the Sun that is due out in late July. A lot of the songs on this album were built on live takes with my band, recorded between sessions in a house in the woods that we turned into a studio as well as at Thump Recording in Brooklyn. I arranged for horns for the first time and composed some extended instrumental sections on songs like “Hummingbird” that really came to life with the involvement of my band and a community of musicians I am lucky to know.