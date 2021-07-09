Cancel
President Biden signs executive order calling for the restoration of net neutrality

By Andy Chalk
Net neutrality rules are intended to ensure a level playing field for all by preventing internet service providers from speeding, slowing, or blocking access to particular sites or services. On a neutral internet, ISPs wouldn't be allowed to charge customers extra to stream Netflix, for instance. In 2015, during the Obama administration, the Federal Communications Commission effectively enshrined the principles of net neutrality into US law with the Open Internet Order, to "ensure that Americans reap the economic, social, and civic benefits of an Open Internet today and into the future."

