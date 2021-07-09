Cancel
Boston, MA

Editorial Roundup: New England

By Associated Press
US News and World Report
 6 days ago

Boston Globe. July 7, 2021. Editorial: Governor Baker is on the mark on affordable housing. A big chunk of the American Rescue plan should go to that cause. As the COVID-19 pandemic tore through the Commonwealth last year, it cut an especially deadly path through overcrowded apartment buildings in Chelsea, a largely working-class, immigrant community where many residents are packed into dilapidated rental housing. Rarely have the consequences of the state’s housing shortage been so vivid — or so deadly. For years, residents of wealthy communities across the state set the stage for the crisis, blocking housing construction almost as second nature. But the people who deliver their groceries, mow their lawns, and clean their offices still needed places to live.

