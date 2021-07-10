Cancel
Video Games

Sealed Copy Of The Legend Of Zelda For NES Becomes The Most Valuable Game Collectible Ever Selling For $870,000 At Auction

By Paul David Nuñez
mxdwn.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEarlier this year, a copy of Super Mario Bros. became the most valuable game collectible ever, selling for $660,000. However, the game is no longer the most valuable game collectible ever as of today. A sealed copy of NES’ The Legend of Zelda has been sold at auction for $870,000. The description for the item reads “Truly, the term ‘grail’ only begins to scratch the surface of describing this game. Of all the games we’ve offered in our auctions, this sealed, early production copy of the first game in the groundbreaking Legend of Zelda series is no doubt the apotheosis of rarity, cultural significance, and collection centerpieces. A proverbial trifecta of collector perfection that only one will receive the honor of calling their own.”

