Taijuan Walker delivered when the New York Mets needed him the most in the first game of the Subway Series. After Friday’s game at Yankee Stadium was washed out due to heavy rain in the Bronx – which will be made up as part of a double-header on Sunday – Walker took the mound for the Mets on Saturday afternoon and, as has been the case all season long, he got the job done while flashing filthy stuff.