Redwood County, MN

COVID-19-related deaths reported in Redwood, Meeker Counties

By JP Cola
willmarradio.com
 8 days ago

(St. Paul MN-) The Minnesota Department of Health Friday reported two COVID-19-related deaths in our local area. The victims included a person in their late 60s in Meeker County and a person in their early 70s in Redwood County. There were a total of 5 deaths reported around the state Friday, bringing the pandemic death toll to 7622. There were 140 additional cases of coronavirus reported Friday, bringing Minnesota's total to 606,297, and of that number, nearly 598,000 have recovered. Locally there was a single case reported in Stearns County. The figures were based on approximately 11,000 test results.

www.willmarradio.com

