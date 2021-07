If there is one thing I absolutely love about El Paso it is the local, family owned Italian restaurants. One of my favorites closed down years ago. Michelino's Italian Restaurant was owned by the family of a friend of mine. The Isaacs ran Michelino's for many, many years and sadly when they retired, the place closed down. One of the loveliest things about our local family Italian restaurants is how homey they are. There is nothing fancy about these neighborhood restaurants, just really fantastic Italian food that they've perfected over decades of service.