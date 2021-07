Between the frigid temps on the East Coast and unusually large snowfall mixed with record-low temps in Texas this past winter, warmer weather is welcome. Through no fault of our own, many of us take the modern daily conveniences for granted as our lives get busier and distractions get louder. Few Pennsylvanians likely woke up this week with thankfulness on their minds for the thousands of engineers, skilled construction workers, and others that have kept our electricity, stovetops, and heat functioning this winter, but we should.