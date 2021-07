Chicago — Attorney General Kwame Raoul, as part of a multistate coalition, today expressed support for the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) proposal to restore California’s waiver under the Clean Air Act for its greenhouse gas and zero emission vehicle (ZEV) programs. Raoul and the coalition submitted a comment letter to the EPA also supporting the agency’s proposal to rescind its previous determination that Section 177 of the Clean Air Act does not authorize other states to adopt California’s greenhouse gas standards for passenger cars and light trucks. California’s standards, which already result in emissions reductions of hundreds of thousands of tons annually, are essential to fight climate change and protect public health.