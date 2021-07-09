Visit Renville County Parks, find special rocks

(Olivia MN-) Renville County Parks are rocking again this year! The Renville County EDA and Park Departments are continuing their kindness-spreading treasure hunt for park goers. More than 150 painted rocks, with inspirational messages and themes, have been hidden throughout Beaver Falls, Birch Coulee, Mack Lake, Skalbekken, and Vicksburg County Parks. A special thanks goes out to the Cairo Sharpshooters 4-H Club for their assistance in painting and hiding rocks.