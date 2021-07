Patrick Wade might be the new head boys basketball coach at Castlewood High School, but he certainly needs no introduction to the program he is now leading. “I have had a couple of opportunities to be a head coach again the past few years, but I have waited for a situation that would best match my philosophies with the type of student-athletes that subscribe to discipline, hard work, tenacious defense and selflessness on offense, Wade said. “Going back to the days of former coaches [Randy] Poole and [Wayne] Rasnick, [Aaron] Williams, [Doug] Campbell and [Casey] Johnson, those were trademarks of Castlewood basketball.”