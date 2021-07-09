Minnesota to get 50 million dollars in settlement with makers of Oxycontin
(St. Paul, MN) -- Attorney General Keith Ellison says Minnesota could receive more than 50-million dollars in a multi-state settlement with the makers of the opioid Oxycontin. The Sackler's family and Purdue Pharma will pay more than four-point-three-billion dollars over nine years for prevention, treatment and recovery efforts under the resolution. Ellison said, "the Sackler defendants and Purdue were personally behind Purdue's deception about Oxycontin's risk of abuse and addiction." The A-G claims they aware of the risks of abuse and addiction with Oxycontin as early as 1999. The settlement would make public 20-plus million documents related to Purdue’s role in the opioid crisis.www.willmarradio.com
